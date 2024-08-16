Ospree Duty Free has joined forced with Suntory Global Spirits to launch a shop-in-shop (SIS) experience at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai International Airport).

The partnership brings celebrated expressions from Suntory Global Spirits’ premium portfolio to the airport, including a curated selection of whiskies from the high-profile Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki brands.

“Our collaboration with Ospree Duty Free perfectly complements our collective vision to enhance the customer experience,” said Alasdair Dickinson, General Manager – GTR Emerging Markets at Suntory Global Spirits.

“With a commitment to uniqueness, we are thrilled to expand our presence in India, and Ospree is the perfect channel to do so.”

For Ospree, the collaboration represents a significant development in its concept stores, creating ‘a more internationally recognised environment that resonates with a premium audience’.

“Surprising our travellers with unique experiences is what we strive for,” said Avishek Bambi Das, CEO of Ospree Duty Free.

“We are thrilled to be part of this collaboration, as the House of Suntory has been the master blender of Japanese whiskey since 1923.”

He continued: “This partnership allows us to offer our customers an unparalleled experience.”

The SIS, which features a sakura inspired design, is ideally positioned to tap into the growing demand for whisky in India.

