Qatar Duty Free joins APTRA Conference 2025 as Gold Partner

In the first of a series of announcements for the upcoming APTRA India Conference in Mumbai, to be held April 7-9 2025, APTRA has enlisted Qatar Duty Free as a Gold Partner for the event.

Sunil Tuli, President, APTRA and Group Chief Executive, King Power Group (Hong Kong), said: “Following last year’s success of the first APTRA India Conference that was so widely supported, we are once again delighted that the industry is coming out in force for the 2025 event.

With Ospree Duty Free already secured as the Platinum Host Partner we can now announce the positive endorsement of Qatar Duty Free as a Gold Partner, in a powerful line-up of operators and brands partnering with APTRA.”

Delegate tickets are priced at $600 per person and the event is limited to 270 attendees.

“It is gratifying to have the confidence of so many industry leaders sharing our ambition to deliver this essential focus on the tremendous driving force of the India Travel Retail Market and its burgeoning influence in so many other locations, as increasing numbers of Indian travellers explore the world. Our intention is that conference delegates will gain valuable insights into the market dynamics and the purchase levers to maximise the opportunity, wherever there are Indian travellers,” added Tuli.

Proceedings at a glance

The conference will include onsite registration from 2.30pm on Monday April 7 at the Trident Hotel, followed by a networking afternoon and a welcome cocktail reception in the evening.

From Tuesday April 8 the conference will begin in earnest, with sessions running from approximately 08:30-16:00 with refreshment and lunch breaks.

The gala dinner in the evening will be hosted by Ospree Duty Free

Om the Wednesday it will be a similar format, with conference sessions running from approximately 09:00-14:00, with a morning refreshment break.

The conference will finish with lunch and afternoon networking options before departure.

Thabet Musleh, Chief Retail and Hospitality Officer, Qatar Airways Group, commented: “At Qatar Duty Free, we greatly value the opportunity to participate in travel retail conferences and initiatives that foster growth and innovation within the industry. We are therefore pleased to participate as a Gold Partner in the Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association (APTRA) India Conference.

Recognising the remarkable growth of India’s travel retail sector, we are eager to engage in meaningful discussions on key industry trends and explore opportunities to connect with prospective brand partners while supporting the industry’s growth in the region. Indian travellers make up a significant portion of our customer base, and India remains a crucial market for us.”

