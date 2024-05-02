Bacardi Global Travel Retail appoints Darragh Ryan as Marketing Director

By Faye Bartle |

Darragh Ryan

Darragh Ryan says his new role “brings the best of both worlds”.

Bacardi Global Travel Retail (GTR) has named Darragh Ryan as its new Marketing Director with immediate effect.

Ignacio Vazquez Guerra, who has spent the past four years building the company’s premium brands in GTR as Global Head of Marketing, is moving on to a Business Unit Director role for Bacardi Spain, relocating to Barcelona in the process.

“This opportunity to join the Bacardi GTR leadership team is incredibly exciting,” said Ryan of his appointment.

Based in London, Ryan will lead the Bacardi marketing strategy across travel retail, reporting into Leila Stansfield, Managing Director, Bacardi Global Travel.

Ryan most recently served as Marketing Director for Bacardi in India. Prior to that, he led the company’s whisky portfolio across the Africa, Middle East and Asia (AMEA) region.

“It’s the perfect time for me to build on the past six years across AMEA, a learning hotbed in understanding our whisky consumers in these important and exhilarating markets, while building their passion and loyalty,” continued Ryan.

“My new role brings the best of both worlds – engaging with these consumers through travel, while also accelerating my ambitions for our brand portfolio at a global level across more mature markets.”

Stansfield expressed her delight over welcoming Ryan to the GTR division.

“His experience, in the Bacardi whisky portfolio across over 90 developing and complex markets in AMEA, equips him with a perfect set of attributes, valuable consumer insights and a relentless energy to build loyalty and love for our beautiful brands,” she commented.

“He is a natural born explorer and we are looking forward to introducing him to our customers at TFWA in Singapore in May.

“I would also like to thank Ignacio for his significant contribution to GTR, especially in brand innovation, team development and his leadership of digital as an important key to unlock new opportunities with travellers.”

READ MORE: Dewar’s Double Double unveils 2024 Lunar New Year activations

READ MORE: Bacardi launches Bénédictine 1888 exclusively in Malaysia duty free

READ MORE: Forbes names Bacardi among world’s top companies for women 2023

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum: Agenda & speakers revealed

Influential speakers will unpack the most effective strategies for understanding and engaging...

image description image description
Middle East

Saudia Arabia's KKIA unfurls T3 duty free expansion

King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) has unveiled the first stage of its much-vaunted duty...

image description image description
International

OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators

The TRBusiness March/April 2024 edition boasting the inimitable leading Americas Operators...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
John Rimmer to join TR Consumer Forum moderation team in Dubai International
image description
Changi Airport lends big support to APTRA networking lunch in Singapore Asia & Pacific
image description
JFK T6 advances retail and F&B bidding round The Americas
image description
WHSmith North America cuts ribbon on four new stores at Nashville Airport The Americas
image description
R.O.C.K.S. Whiskey Chilling Stones speeds expansion with Lufthansa listing International
image description
Qatar Duty Free dials up the luxury with new Dior boutique at DOH Middle East
image description
QDF pledges more shop openings after HIA lands Skytrax airport retail honours Middle East
image description
Lotte Duty Free launches liquor & tobacco store at Gimpo Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Rocks Whiskey Chilling Stones enters Europe TR with Lufthansa listing Europe
image description
Dubai Duty Free heads to Newbury for Spring Trials horseracing weekend Europe
right