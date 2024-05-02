Bacardi Global Travel Retail appoints Darragh Ryan as Marketing Director

Bacardi Global Travel Retail (GTR) has named Darragh Ryan as its new Marketing Director with immediate effect.

Ignacio Vazquez Guerra, who has spent the past four years building the company’s premium brands in GTR as Global Head of Marketing, is moving on to a Business Unit Director role for Bacardi Spain, relocating to Barcelona in the process.

“This opportunity to join the Bacardi GTR leadership team is incredibly exciting,” said Ryan of his appointment.

Based in London, Ryan will lead the Bacardi marketing strategy across travel retail, reporting into Leila Stansfield, Managing Director, Bacardi Global Travel.

Ryan most recently served as Marketing Director for Bacardi in India. Prior to that, he led the company’s whisky portfolio across the Africa, Middle East and Asia (AMEA) region.

“It’s the perfect time for me to build on the past six years across AMEA, a learning hotbed in understanding our whisky consumers in these important and exhilarating markets, while building their passion and loyalty,” continued Ryan.

“My new role brings the best of both worlds – engaging with these consumers through travel, while also accelerating my ambitions for our brand portfolio at a global level across more mature markets.”

Stansfield expressed her delight over welcoming Ryan to the GTR division.

“His experience, in the Bacardi whisky portfolio across over 90 developing and complex markets in AMEA, equips him with a perfect set of attributes, valuable consumer insights and a relentless energy to build loyalty and love for our beautiful brands,” she commented.

“He is a natural born explorer and we are looking forward to introducing him to our customers at TFWA in Singapore in May.

“I would also like to thank Ignacio for his significant contribution to GTR, especially in brand innovation, team development and his leadership of digital as an important key to unlock new opportunities with travellers.”

