Gebr. Henemann and casualfood JV smartseller launches two new concepts

Smartseller, a JV between Gebr. Heinemann and casualfood, has launched two new concepts across Slovenia and Germany, one a ‘Little Slovenia’ and the other a rebrand of its All Yours concept.

Smartseller combines travel retail with F&B and convenience at small and medium sized airports.

Smartseller has launched a new retail concept named ‘Little Slovenia’ for the first time at Ljubljana Airport.

Little Slovenia is situated in the waiting lounge of the non-Schengen area and caters to various passenger needs, including an F&B offer, a duty-free assortment, local souvenirs, and a bar.

Smartseller says the design of Little Slovenia reflects a modern interpretation of the country; wooden elements greenery, and a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

In Little Slovenia, the new smartseller concept is designed to cover the core travel retail areas such as duty free, F&B, convenience, as well as book & press on smaller areas of 50–200sq m.

The concept is modular and can be implemented without structural intervention into almost any infrastructure at a terminal. Smartseller noted the references to the local area are a key element of the concept, and that because of its hybrid design, the concept appeals to a variety of intersecting target groups.

Karl Niendorf, Managing Director at smartseller, said: “The space at the gate in particular often offers scope for an appealing retail concept. Before boarding, travelers are relaxed and open to offers which fit into that moment. The Little concept has been created especially to fill this gap.

We are delighted to have implemented it for the first time together with our trusted partners from Fraport Slovenija, which operates Ljubljana Airport. More airports are to follow.”

Urška Binter, Head of Commercial at Airport Ljubljana, added: “The innovative concept fits in seamlessly with our departure area and is already one of the highlights among non-Schengen passengers. We are proud to unveil this project together with smartseller, bringing the future of retail and F&B to Ljubljana Airport, in efforts to continuously enhance the travel experience.”

Smarselelr also announced the former All Yours brand will be renamed You Are Here. “We have sharpened up the concept, so a rebranding and a new name are the logical consequence,” he said.

You are here will be the brand under which smartseller offers its combined travel retail, food & beverage, and convenience options, and the entire rebranding will be completed in winter 2024.

Nonetheless, the You Are Here concept is already underway at Albrecht Dürer Airport Nuremberg; the first 250sq m section of the store was recently opened. The total planned area is 1,200 sq m.

