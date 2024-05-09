Travel Blue has launched a new collection of luggage into travel retail as part of the company’s ‘Our Blue Way’ sustainability mission.

The range comprises five styles (Deluxe Nomad, Luxe Wanderer, Summit Briefcase, Journey Jet and Adventure Pack) and 12 different carry-on hardshell cases made from tough yet lightweight polypropylene, available in various sizes and up to seven colourways.

The cases, which are priced from €129-€169/$129-$169, are expandable and feature embedded TSA locks, double 3600 reinforced spinner wheels, and an easy grip handle.

Travel Blue will display its full portfolio of travel accessory products, including the new luggage and backpack collections, to attendees to the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition next week.

Larger stand in Singapore

Travel Blue Managing Director Daniel Levin said: “We are thrilled to introduce our new Travel Blue luggage range to the travel retail market.

“This collection of high-quality polypropylene, hardshell suitcases offers an unmatched combination of quality, durability, functionality and style, all at an affordable price.

“Travellers deserve high-quality products at fair prices and that is our proposition with this collection. We are confident that these suitcases will become trusted travel companions for adventurers worldwide.

“Customer satisfaction is paramount and our new luggage range guarantees a light and smooth travel experience.

“We have designed our new suitcases around the needs of the modern traveller. Durable, lightweight, easy access and optimal security create a unique functionality, giving users peace of mind and confidence on their travels.

“Innovation and sustainable travel technology are core values at Travel Blue as we assist travellers, providing the tools they need to enjoy safe and pleasant journeys.”

Travel Blue’s stand is 50% larger this year as the company positions itself as a ‘one-stop travel accessories shop’.

For more on Travel Blue’s ‘Our Blue Way’, click here for an exclusive interview with Travel Blue Managing Director Daniel Levin.