L’Occitane Group has partnered with Heinemann Oceania to introduce a colourful new pop-up for its Brazilian-inspired Sol de Janeiro beauty brand at Sydney Airport T1 Departures.

The animation, which is running from April until June, has been created to showcase the recently launched Delícia Drench Body Butter and Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist, alongside the brand’s bestsellers and other hero products.

The 360-degree marketing campaign, whose launch slogan is ‘new Delícia joins the obsession’, incorporates dynamic in-store animations, influencer engagements, a dedicated product assortment, and on-site Brand Ambassadors.

Sol de Janeiro novelties

The impactful installation sports the Sol de Janeiro brand’s signature sunshine yellow hues, accented with the purple tones of the new Delícia Drench Body Butter and Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist.

The body butter is described as a whipped, ultra-rich formula that deeply nourishes and moisturises skin, without leaving any greasy residue. It is infused with notes of vanilla orchid and sandalwood. Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist is a woody gourmand fragrance featuring notes of vanilla orchid, sugared violet, and sandalwood.

The Sydney pop-up is also spotlighting a selection of the brand’s best-sellers, including the award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist, Bom Dia Bright Body Cream and Beija Flor Elasti-Cream, together with their matching perfume mists.

Another highlight is the Bum Bum Summer Jet Set, which features travel-friendly versions of Sol de Janeiro’s best-sellers, infused with notes of pistachio and salted caramel.

L’Occitane supports sustainability

The Sol de Janeiro pop-up has been created with reused fixtures from previous animations. These include display tables and giant product dummies of the brand’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Beija Flor Elasti-Cream and Bom Dia Bright Body Cream, in addition to a larger-than-life bottle of Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist.

Other key elements designed to boost engagement include Sol de Janeiro blotters, a digital game station and product giveaways.

The pop-up’s integrated KOL campaign spans three distinct phases – pre-trip, in-destination, and post-trip – incorporating engagement with 10 influential KOLs. This initiative not only celebrates the launch of the pop-up at Sydney Airport, but also strategically amplifies brand exposure, driving traffic to the animation.

Heinemann Asia Pacific Purchasing Director for Liquor, Tobacco, Confectionery and Beauty Ranjith Menon commented: “We are thrilled to partner with L’Occitane Group on the Sol de Janeiro pop-up at Sydney Airport, featuring this season’s new Delícia Drench range. This collaboration epitomises Heinemann’s commitment to delivering exceptional and unique retail experiences for travellers.

“Sol de Janeiro’s activation is a vibrant celebration of beauty, positivity and inclusivity, which enhances our retail environment while embodying our goals of creating memorable, joyful shopping experiences that resonate deeply with travellers. We’re confident that this engaging installation will be a highlight for our passengers and add an extra spark to their travel adventures.”

L’Occitane Group Director of Marketing Global Travel Retail Mona L’Hostis noted: “We are delighted to introduce our best-selling Sol de Janeiro brand to travellers at Sydney Airport. As L’Occitane Travel Retail continues to strengthen its presence in the Asia Pacific region, we hope shoppers will enjoy this dynamic and innovative pop-up that promotes joy, self-celebration and body positivity.

“As we celebrate the Brazilian summer spirit in the autumn of Australia, we’re sure this immersive activation will appeal to a wide demographic, particularly Gen Z and Millennial customers.”

