L’Occitane and Heinemann showcase Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench in Sydney

By Trbusiness Editor |

Sol de Janeiro L'Occitane Delícia Drench Sydney pop-up

The Sydney activation is running from April-June.

L’Occitane Group has partnered with Heinemann Oceania to introduce a colourful new pop-up for its Brazilian-inspired Sol de Janeiro beauty brand at Sydney Airport T1 Departures.

The animation, which is running from April until June, has been created to showcase the recently launched Delícia Drench Body Butter and Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist, alongside the brand’s bestsellers and other hero products.

The 360-degree marketing campaign, whose launch slogan is ‘new Delícia joins the obsession’, incorporates dynamic in-store animations, influencer engagements, a dedicated product assortment, and on-site Brand Ambassadors.

Sol de Janeiro novelties

The impactful installation sports the Sol de Janeiro brand’s signature sunshine yellow hues, accented with the purple tones of the new Delícia Drench Body Butter and Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist.

The body butter is described as a whipped, ultra-rich formula that deeply nourishes and moisturises skin, without leaving any greasy residue. It is infused with notes of vanilla orchid and sandalwood. Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist is a woody gourmand fragrance featuring notes of vanilla orchid, sugared violet, and sandalwood.

L'Occitane Sol de Janeiro Sydney Airport

The colourful pop-up is showcasing the recently launched Delícia Drench Body Butter and Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist.

The Sydney pop-up is also spotlighting a selection of the brand’s best-sellers, including the award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist, Bom Dia Bright Body Cream and Beija Flor Elasti-Cream, together with their matching perfume mists.

Another highlight is the Bum Bum Summer Jet Set, which features travel-friendly versions of Sol de Janeiro’s best-sellers, infused with notes of pistachio and salted caramel.

L’Occitane supports sustainability

The Sol de Janeiro pop-up has been created with reused fixtures from previous animations. These include display tables and giant product dummies of the brand’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Beija Flor Elasti-Cream and Bom Dia Bright Body Cream, in addition to a larger-than-life bottle of Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist.

Other key elements designed to boost engagement include Sol de Janeiro blotters, a digital game station and product giveaways.

The pop-up’s integrated KOL campaign spans three distinct phases – pre-trip, in-destination, and post-trip – incorporating engagement with 10 influential KOLs. This initiative not only celebrates the launch of the pop-up at Sydney Airport, but also strategically amplifies brand exposure, driving traffic to the animation.

Heinemann Asia Pacific Purchasing Director for Liquor, Tobacco, Confectionery and Beauty Ranjith Menon commented: “We are thrilled to partner with L’Occitane Group on the Sol de Janeiro pop-up at Sydney Airport, featuring this season’s new Delícia Drench range. This collaboration epitomises Heinemann’s commitment to delivering exceptional and unique retail experiences for travellers.

“Sol de Janeiro’s activation is a vibrant celebration of beauty, positivity and inclusivity, which enhances our retail environment while embodying our goals of creating memorable, joyful shopping experiences that resonate deeply with travellers. We’re confident that this engaging installation will be a highlight for our passengers and add an extra spark to their travel adventures.”

L’Occitane Group Director of Marketing Global Travel Retail Mona L’Hostis noted: “We are delighted to introduce our best-selling Sol de Janeiro brand to travellers at Sydney Airport. As L’Occitane Travel Retail continues to strengthen its presence in the Asia Pacific region, we hope shoppers will enjoy this dynamic and innovative pop-up that promotes joy, self-celebration and body positivity.

“As we celebrate the Brazilian summer spirit in the autumn of Australia, we’re sure this immersive activation will appeal to a wide demographic, particularly Gen Z and Millennial customers.”

READ MORE: L’Occitane brings ‘joyful’ Sol de Janeiro campaign to airports in December

READ MORE: Heinemann brings Sol de Janeiro to Southeast Asia with KLIA T2 pop-up

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum: Agenda & speakers revealed

Influential speakers will unpack the most effective strategies for understanding and engaging...

image description image description
International

OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators

The TRBusiness March/April 2024 edition boasting the inimitable leading Americas Operators...

image description image description
The Americas

IAADFS evolves; Americas summit to move to Miami

The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has adopted a new...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
WiTR+ to host networking event during TFWA Singapore show Asia & Pacific
image description
CAI & Wuxi Airport Group JV to manage non-aeronautical business at WUX Asia & Pacific
image description
Norwegian and gateretail offer pre-order duty free on selective flights Nordic
image description
Bulgaria’s Sofia International Airport home to new Avolta walkthrough Europe
image description
ATÜ Duty Free opens first Canada Goose store in Turkey at IST Europe
image description
ASUTIL Conference 2024: Agenda, speakers & networking announced The Americas
image description
CEETRA Travel Retail Forum: Appeal of homegrown brands a top talking point Europe
image description
TRBusiness Summit Shorts: Otis McAllister on confectionery’s evolution The Americas
image description
WHSmith North America cuts ribbon on four new stores at Nashville Airport The Americas
image description
Guerlain brings Orchidée Impériale Gold Nobile pop-up store to Changi Asia & Pacific
right