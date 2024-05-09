KingofReach to attend TFWA AP as it eyes Asian expansion

KingofReach.com by B&S, a single-source supply solution for the global travel retail and duty-free marketplace, has ramped up its B2B marketing activity for its platform as it expands operations both in the Americas and Asia.

Summit of the Americas

The campaign started at the Summit of the Americas, where KingofReach said its 20sq m open-plan stand was designed to emphasise its expertise in sing-source supply for F&B beverage brand partners across duty-free and maritime.

Painters included White Claw, Glendalough Whiskey and Gin and Bearface, while confectionery brands such as Mars Wrigley and hairdo were also represented.

B&S says it’s ambitions lie in digitalising the travel retail industry through its B2B digital route to market, and the Summit of Americas conference provided the company with a good opportunity to update its brand partners and distribution customers on its new regional approach.

Holistically, its wide range of F&B brand partners includes: Diageo; Bacardi; Heineken; Brown Forman; Pernod Ricard; AB InBev; Unilever; Nestlé; and William Grant & Sons.

“Summit of Americas was a busy event where we highlighted our F&B supply chain platform’s truly global, yet locally focused approach,” said Joris Broekmans, Global Sales Director of Duty-Free & Travel Retail.

It is a unique single-source proposition for our key customers across the duty-free segment. Americas is a fast-growing market with many opportuniFes, the best is yet to come,” added Broekmans.

In 2023 the B&S team was divided into four strategic regions (Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific) to further drive the company’s global footprint.

In these regions teams can now focus on customer needs to op7mize brand distribu7on via the KingofReach.com plaBorm and framework: digital solu7ons, category management, brand partnerships, and solu7on-based product sales.

TFWA Asia Pacific

KingofReach will again partner with Mark Anthony Brands Interna7onal to display key ‘liquid on lips’ spirits brands: Glendalough Whiskey and Gin, Bearface and White Claw Vodka.

It says localized approach will create value for brand partners is achieved via B2B e- commerce, data analytics, in-house marketing and customer email campaigns.