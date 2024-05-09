KingofReach to attend TFWA AP as it eyes Asian expansion

By Benedict Evans |

Joris Broekmans, Global Sales Director of Duty-Free & Travel Retail, highlighted its unique single-source proposition.

KingofReach.com by B&S, a single-source supply solution for the global travel retail and duty-free marketplace, has ramped up its B2B marketing activity for its platform as it expands operations both in the Americas and Asia. 

Summit of the Americas

The campaign started at the Summit of the Americas, where KingofReach said its 20sq m open-plan stand was designed to emphasise its expertise in sing-source supply for F&B beverage brand partners across duty-free and maritime.

Painters included White Claw, Glendalough Whiskey and Gin and Bearface, while confectionery brands such as Mars Wrigley and hairdo were also represented.

B&S says it’s ambitions lie in digitalising the travel retail industry through its B2B digital route to market, and the Summit of Americas conference provided the company with a good opportunity to update its brand partners and distribution customers on its new regional approach.

Holistically, its wide range of F&B brand partners includes: Diageo; Bacardi; Heineken; Brown Forman; Pernod Ricard; AB InBev; Unilever; Nestlé; and William Grant & Sons.

“Summit of Americas was a busy event where we highlighted our F&B supply chain platform’s truly global, yet locally focused approach,” said Joris Broekmans, Global Sales Director of Duty-Free & Travel Retail.

It is a unique single-source proposition for our key customers across the duty-free segment. Americas is a fast-growing market with many opportuniFes, the best is yet to come,” added Broekmans.

In 2023 the B&S team was divided into four strategic regions (Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific) to further drive the company’s global footprint.

In these regions teams can now focus on customer needs to op7mize brand distribu7on via the KingofReach.com plaBorm and framework: digital solu7ons, category management, brand partnerships, and solu7on-based product sales.

TFWA Asia Pacific

KingofReach will again partner with Mark Anthony Brands Interna7onal to display key ‘liquid on lips’ spirits brands: Glendalough Whiskey and Gin, Bearface and White Claw Vodka.

It says localized approach will create value for brand partners is achieved via B2B e- commerce, data analytics, in-house marketing and customer email campaigns.

READ MORE: Travel Blue introduces new luggage line into travel retail in time for TFWA AP

READ MORE: First in-airport Dior Luxury Beauty Retreat opens with QDF at DOH

READ MORE: India: ‘New era’ of rising incomes & hunger for travel

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum: Agenda & speakers revealed

Influential speakers will unpack the most effective strategies for understanding and engaging...

image description image description
International

OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators

The TRBusiness March/April 2024 edition boasting the inimitable leading Americas Operators...

image description image description
The Americas

IAADFS evolves; Americas summit to move to Miami

The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has adopted a new...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Bacardi Global Travel Retail appoints Darragh Ryan as Marketing Director International
image description
Valrhona, Weiss & Villars return to Singapore with Gourmets & Co concept Asia & Pacific
image description
The Dalmore unveils new Luminary 2024 Edition for GTR channel International
image description
Norwegian and gateretail offer pre-order duty free on selective flights Nordic
image description
Bulgaria’s Sofia International Airport home to new Avolta walkthrough Europe
image description
Arnaud Lagardère steps down from exec roles due to indictment International
image description
Into the wilderness: Wildmoor gets liquid to lips with intimate GTR preview International
image description
ASUTIL Conference 2024: Agenda, speakers & networking announced The Americas
image description
UPDATE: MEA fuels Heinemann turnover to €3.6bn International
image description
Edrington celebrates Macallan and Highland Park shop-in-shop firsts Europe
right