Coty unveils Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden The Heart of Leo Eau de Parfum

Coty has announced the launch of The Heart of Leo Eau de Parfum – the latest scent to join Gucci’s sought-after The Alchemist’s Garden collection of fragrances.

This new scent, inspired by the nobility and strength of the lion, blends resinous myrrh essential oil and smoky olibanum extract with a blackcurrant accord for an enduringly fruity and ambery trail.

Described as a warm, sensual and rich scent, it is designed to exude the strength of the animal.

Gucci’s The Alchemist’s Garden collection is known for featuring rare and refined ingredients.

Drawing upon the art of alchemy, each scent takes a cue from nature, with hero ingredients that link to the distinctive codes of the House.

The collection encompasses eaux de parfum, perfumed oils and acque profumate (scented waters) – all of which can be layered, allowing individual wearers to create their own powerful expressions.

When creating the scents, perfumer Amandine Clerc Marie take inspiration from a specific image, story or character.

For The Heart of Leo, she imagined a fearless lion in search of the world’s most precious ingredients.

Its notes take you on its fantastical journey, from the Arabian Peninsula where olibanum grows, across Africa where the lion discovers myrrh, and finally to the moon where the blackcurrant accord is created.

The Heart of Leo Eau de Parfum is manufactured using ‘alcohol made from 100% recycled carbon emissions’, says Coty.

The scent is presented in a black lacquered glass flacon complete with decorative gold-coloured heart-shaped foliage finished with a green bow along with an illustration of a lion. The centre is emblazoned with the Gucci logo and the name of the scent.

The fragrance is presented in delicate black fabric pouch with a silk drawstring, and sits inside its striking black box.

The Heart of Leo EDP arrived on counter in March 2024.

