Elizabeth Arden introduces HydraPlay moisturiser to global travel retail

Elizabeth Arden introduces latest daily moisturiser – HydraPlay – within its Eight Hour collection. It says the formula was made for skin minimalists and is perfect for travel. It is rolling out globally from this month in both domestic and travel retail channels at $45(£35) per 45ml.

Elizabeth Arden says the formula is designed to simplify skincare routines while maximising results, as it performs a number of concurrent tasks: hydration; brightening; priming; soothing, pore refinement; and oil control.

Céline Moittié, Marketing Director EUTR at Elizabeth Arden, commented: “Our original Eight Hour cream – created in 1930 – is still adored by skincare experts, leading makeup artists and beauty influencers all over the world.

This new 8-in-1 miracle moisturizer is another cult classic in the making, and I’m confident this latest addition to our portfolio will be yet another resounding success within the GTR channel.”

HydraPlay is vegan and fortified with a blend of 95% naturally derived ingredients, including Hyaluronic Acid and Glycerin. Clinical studies showed these key components work together to boost the skin’s hydration levels by 64%.

“We are incredibly excited to launch HydraPlay under the iconic Eight Hour collection this spring,” noted Susan Zuckerman, Vice President of Global Marketing at Elizabeth Arden.

“This do-it-all moisturizer is a must-have for the skin minimalist. Beyond plumping skin with instant and lasting hydration, it brightens, refines pores, controls oil, primes and perfects. The formula was developed to offer a simplified approach to skincare, without compromising on results,” added Zuckerman.

READ MORE: Elizabeth Arden renews collaboration with non-profit Sparrow Society