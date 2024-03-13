Elizabeth Arden introduces HydraPlay moisturiser to global travel retail

By Benedict Evans |

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

97% of participants in a 64-person consumer study agreed skin felt smoother, looked brighter after use.

Elizabeth Arden introduces latest daily moisturiser – HydraPlay – within its Eight Hour collection. It says the formula was made for skin minimalists and is perfect for travel.  It is rolling out globally from this month in both domestic and travel retail channels at $45(£35) per 45ml.

Elizabeth Arden says the formula is designed to simplify skincare routines while maximising results, as it performs a number of concurrent tasks: hydration; brightening; priming; soothing, pore refinement; and oil control.

Céline Moittié, Marketing Director EUTR at Elizabeth Arden, commented: “Our original Eight Hour cream – created in 1930 – is still adored by skincare experts, leading makeup artists and beauty influencers all over the world.

This new 8-in-1 miracle moisturizer is another cult classic in the making, and I’m confident this latest addition to our portfolio will be yet another resounding success within the GTR channel.”

HydraPlay is vegan and fortified with a blend of 95% naturally derived ingredients, including Hyaluronic Acid and Glycerin. Clinical studies showed these key components work together to boost the skin’s hydration levels by 64%.

“We are incredibly excited to launch HydraPlay under the iconic Eight Hour collection this spring,” noted Susan Zuckerman, Vice President of Global Marketing at Elizabeth Arden.

This do-it-all moisturizer is a must-have for the skin minimalist. Beyond plumping skin with instant and lasting hydration, it brightens, refines pores, controls oil, primes and perfects. The formula was developed to offer a simplified approach to skincare, without compromising on results,” added Zuckerman.

READ MORE: Elizabeth Arden renews collaboration with non-profit Sparrow Society

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

"Growing appetite for sustainable & local products"

With international passenger traffic rebounding, consumers are demonstrating a craving for...

image description image description
International

NOW LIVE: TRBusiness February 2024 ezine

The TRBusiness February 2024 ezine, featuring a focus on inflight, China and tobacco and...

image description image description
International

BREAKING: AsPac Travel Retail Awards finalists

TRBusiness and m1nd-set are pleased to announce today (19 February) the finalists in the...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Heathrow "deeply disappointed" in tax-free shopping pass in Spring Budget Europe
image description
Federal funds boost US airports; Summit preview The Americas
image description
Lital Powell promoted to Cabeau VP of Sales and joins leadership team International
image description
Dubai Duty Free draws millionaire as tennis championships conclude Middle East
image description
Sun Princess retail spread ‘removes conventional shopping boundaries’ International
image description
Coty unveils new dreamy floating garden inspired Gucci Bloom campaign International
image description
Heinemann brings Sol de Janeiro to Southeast Asia with KLIA T2 pop-up Asia & Pacific
image description
TFWA Asia Pacific exhibitors gain an extra half day as ‘full format’ restores International
image description
Aena commercial revenue +21% in 2023; SPP up 'across all business lines' Europe
image description
Osborne targets GTR growth from luxury Spanish gastronomic brands International
right