Jägermeister adds Teremana Tequila and Gin Sul to its GTR portfolio

By Benedict Evans |

Teremana Tequila

Tequila sales in global travel retail are predicted to grow seven percent on a five year CAGAR to 2027.

Mast Jägermeister SE (Jägermeister) has announced the two spirits will join under the Jägermeister brand this March. It hopes global travel retail will bring the internationalisation of the Teremana brand and its tri-partite range: Blanco, Reposado and Añejo. 

Tobias Witte, Mast Jägermeister Vice-President Global Travel Retail, said of the two brands: “We are delighted to introduce consumers in airports around the world to Teremana and Gin Sul.

We are especially thrilled to showcase Teremana to a diverse, global consumer audience in key international airports. We have exciting plans in place to establish the footprint of both brands and look forward to bringing them to fruition in the coming months and years in collaboration with our travel retail operator partners.

Teremana is a premium, hand-crafted, small-batch tequila made in the Jalisco Highlands of Mexico.

The brand was founded by wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson; since its 2020 launch, it is now one of the fastest premium spirits brand to reach one million 9L cases in annual sales in the US.

teremana tequila

Premium and super premium spirits in global travel retail are forecast to continue to strengthen in 2024 and beyond.

Each ‘expression’ will be available at selected international airport stores globally, and will also be launching into selected domestic markets throughout 2024.

Gin Sul, the super-premium gin, was Mast Jägermeister’s first strategic partnership with another spirit’s brand.

Presented in its signature white clay bottle, Gin Sul is a dry gin with roots in Portugal. It is crafted in Hamburg with fresh Algarve lemons.  

gin sul bottle

Currently available in 17 domestic markets, Gin Sul will be stocked in selected travel retail stores globally.

Witte added: “We are the exclusive distribution partner across all markets for Teremana and Gin Sul and bring global sales, marketing and logistics expertise to drive their continued success and growth.

Teremana is a vibrant and dynamic brand and we are really excited about working closely with Dwayne, our founder. Gin Sul is a small boutique brand at a very early stage of maturity and we look forward to developing its potential in travel retail.”

READ MORE: Jägermeister & Heinemann launch limited-edition City Skyline bottles

READ MORE: Toby Witte VP GTR Mast-Jägermeister on the meaning of 9556

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

"Growing appetite for sustainable & local products"

With international passenger traffic rebounding, consumers are demonstrating a craving for...

image description image description
International

NOW LIVE: TRBusiness February 2024 ezine

The TRBusiness February 2024 ezine, featuring a focus on inflight, China and tobacco and...

image description image description
International

BREAKING: AsPac Travel Retail Awards finalists

TRBusiness and m1nd-set are pleased to announce today (19 February) the finalists in the...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Heinemann confirms allocation of 14 stores aboard Icon of the Seas International
image description
Sue Gosling joins Denizen Destination from Harding+ as strategic advisor International
image description
Rituals relaunches bestselling Sakura line with discovery event in Amsterdam International
image description
Dubai Duty Free draws millionaire as tennis championships conclude Middle East
image description
Virgin Atlantic partners with Sapling Spirits to reduce plastic waste International
image description
Coty unveils new dreamy floating garden inspired Gucci Bloom campaign International
image description
Sir Rod Stewart’s Wolfie’s Whisky makes duty free debut with Gebr. Heinemann Europe
image description
Gebr. Heinemann appoints Michael Meier as VP Global Supply Chain International
image description
Edvinas Katilius departs PMI Duty Free; Beste Ermaner named Vice President International
image description
Osborne targets GTR growth from luxury Spanish gastronomic brands International
right