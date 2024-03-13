Jägermeister adds Teremana Tequila and Gin Sul to its GTR portfolio

Mast Jägermeister SE (Jägermeister) has announced the two spirits will join under the Jägermeister brand this March. It hopes global travel retail will bring the internationalisation of the Teremana brand and its tri-partite range: Blanco, Reposado and Añejo.

Tobias Witte, Mast Jägermeister Vice-President Global Travel Retail, said of the two brands: “We are delighted to introduce consumers in airports around the world to Teremana and Gin Sul.

We are especially thrilled to showcase Teremana to a diverse, global consumer audience in key international airports. We have exciting plans in place to establish the footprint of both brands and look forward to bringing them to fruition in the coming months and years in collaboration with our travel retail operator partners.”

Teremana is a premium, hand-crafted, small-batch tequila made in the Jalisco Highlands of Mexico.

The brand was founded by wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson; since its 2020 launch, it is now one of the fastest premium spirits brand to reach one million 9L cases in annual sales in the US.

Each ‘expression’ will be available at selected international airport stores globally, and will also be launching into selected domestic markets throughout 2024.

Gin Sul, the super-premium gin, was Mast Jägermeister’s first strategic partnership with another spirit’s brand.

Presented in its signature white clay bottle, Gin Sul is a dry gin with roots in Portugal. It is crafted in Hamburg with fresh Algarve lemons.

Witte added: “We are the exclusive distribution partner across all markets for Teremana and Gin Sul and bring global sales, marketing and logistics expertise to drive their continued success and growth.

Teremana is a vibrant and dynamic brand and we are really excited about working closely with Dwayne, our founder. Gin Sul is a small boutique brand at a very early stage of maturity and we look forward to developing its potential in travel retail.”

