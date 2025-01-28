LVMH revenue is €84.7bn in 2024; DFS ‘hard hit’ by exchange rate fluctuations

By Faye Bartle |

DFS

DFS Masters of Wines & Spirits showcase at LAX.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton recorded revenue of €84.7 billion in 2024, up 1% year-over-year on an organic basis.

The solid performance was achieved amid a challenging economic and geopolitical environment, as well as a high basis of comparison following several years of exceptional post-Covid growth.

The Group’s 2024 Annual Results, revealed earlier this evening, show that Selective Retailing business group revenue reached €18.262 million in 2024, compared to €17.885 in 2023.

This represents organic growth of 6% and reported growth of 2%, with profit from recurring operations remaining stable.

Selective Retailing was characterised by a ‘remarkable’ performance by Sephora, with double-digit growth in both revenue and profit, though DFS was described as being ‘still held back by prevailing international conditions’.

LVMH 2024 Annual Results

Source: LVMH 2024 Annual Results presentation, released 28 January 2025.

“In Selective Retailing, DFS, our retailing company in charge of distributing tax free products, was a little bit challenged by the context of the currency in its geographies – Hong Kong and Macao, did not enable a lot of Chinese people to shop in these areas. There was a big gap with the Chinese currency,” commented Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH during the live webcast. “And yet Sephora reported exceptional growth.”

DFS business activity remained below its 2019 pre-Covid level and was described as being ‘hard hit in particular by exchange rate fluctuations’.

LVMH 2024 Annual Results

Source: LVMH 2024 Annual Results presentation, released 28 January 2025.

The travel retailer was said to achieve a solid performance in Japan and at US airports, but ‘lower at flagship destinations such as Hong Kong and Macao’.

The launch of its ‘seven-star’ luxury retail and entertainment destination, DFS Yalong Bay in Sanya is a key project in the pipeline, with the 128,000 sqm emporium being tipped to feature more than 1,000 luxury brands when it completes in 2026.

Its Galleria in Venice is scheduled to cease operations in 2025.

On a difficult year for DFS, CFO Jean-Jacques Guiony, said: “As you know, most of that business is in Hong Kong and Macao and the currency is pegged to the US dollar – high compared to the renminbi, meaning that for mainland Chinese there’s no point in them going to Macao or Hong Kong to do their shopping. So these sources of revenue have dropped, or rather dried out.”

LVMH 2024 Annual Results

Source: LVMH 2024 Annual Results presentation, released 28 January 2025.

Circling back to the Group’s headline figures show that Europe and the United States posted growth on a constant consolidation scope and currency basis; Japan saw double-digit revenue growth; the rest of Asia reflected the strong growth in spending by Chinese customers in Europe and Japan. 

In the fourth quarter, organic revenue growth came to 1%, accelerating with respect to the third quarter. 

Profit from recurring operations for 2024 came to €19.6 billion, equating to an operating margin of 23.1%, significantly exceeding pre-Covid levels.

LVMH 2024 Annual Results

Source: LVMH 2024 Annual Results presentation, released 28 January 2025.

Exchange rate fluctuations had a substantial negative impact during the year, particularly on Fashion & Leather Goods and Wines & Spirits.

The Group share of net profit amounted to €12.6 billion. Free cash flow came to €10.5 billion, up 29%.

LVMH 2024 Annual Results

Source: LVMH 2024 Annual Results presentation, released 28 January 2025.

In terms of the outlook, Arnault said that 2025 is “starting well”.

The Group’s statement reads that despite a geopolitical and macroeconomic environment that remains uncertain, it remains confident and ‘will pursue its brand development-focused strategy, underpinned by continued innovation and investment as well as an extremely exacting quest for desirability and quality in its products and their highly selective distribution’.

LVMH 2024 Annual Results

Source: LVMH 2024 Annual Results presentation, released 28 January 2025.

As reported, respected DF&TR leader Ed Brennan took on the position of Interim Chairman and CEO of DFS, effective 1 November 2024, following the departure of Benjamin Vuchot.

READ MORE: DFS Group rolls out rewards and good fortune to mark Lunar New year

READ MORE: DFS ‘gets the party started’ with holiday campaign across global locations

READ MORE: Cartier launches exclusive collection at DFS Macau store

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

Walker’s Shortbread unveils Lunar New Lear activation with Avolta at Gatwick

Walker’s Shortbread has teamed up with Avolta to celebrate the Lunar New Year (the Year of...

image description image description
Middle East

Burberry launches signature beauty collections at Dubai Duty Free

Coty Middle East has launched a showcase of Burberry makeup and signature fragrance collections...

image description image description
International

Johnnie Walker partners with artist James Jean for Lunar New Year design

The new Johnnie Walker Blue Label limited edition design for Year of the Snake is the second such...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Avolta enters Tunisia with sweep of 15 new airport stores in the country Africa
image description
International pax underpins increase in Perth Airport traffic to 16.9m in 2024 Asia & Pacific
image description
WiTR+ 2025 charity drive to improve educational access in Cambodia International
image description
Guerlain launches natural origin La Petite Robe Noire Eau de Toilette Sustainability
image description
Coty Travel Retail unveils 'full-fan' effect Gucci Mascara Le Magnétisme International
image description
Lotte Duty Free brings robot bartender to Gimpo Airport liquor & tobacco store Asia & Pacific
image description
HKIA releases travel accessories tender at its Terminal 1 Departures Hall Asia & Pacific
image description
Norway’s major airports post modest pax growth performance in 2024 Nordic
image description
New OAG data offers retrospective on busiest airports in 2024 International
image description
Manchester Airports Group rings in 2024 with 7.8% passenger increase Airports
right