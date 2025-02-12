Paulina Porizkova returns to Estée Lauder as Global Brand Ambassador

Actor, writer, model and anti-ageism activist Paulina Porizkova is returning to Estée Lauder, after three decades, as its newest Global Brand Ambassador.

Porizkova famously served as a spokesmodel for Estée Lauder from 1988-1995, appearing in some of the brand’s most celebrated campaigns.

The evolution of the partnership between Estée Lauder and Porizkova is said to mark a new kind of collaboration, with a shared mission to ‘redefine standards of beauty’.

Known as a powerful and authentic voice inspiring conversations around ageing, beauty and self-worth, Porizkova will utilise her influential platform to inspire and empower women around the world to ‘see their value and celebrate their beauty at any age’.

“Over the last 30 years, I have become a woman who has a voice, strong opinions and an even stronger sense of self. Estée Lauder approached me to work with them again not despite these values, but because of them,” said Porizkova.

“Unlike the first time around, this is more than a job. It’s my purpose – an opportunity to be exactly who I am, to speak only about products I genuinely love and believe in, and to show women around the world that with age comes power and possibility.

“This is about more than representation. It’s about being seen and celebrated.”

Estée Lauder says Porizkova will endorse skincare and makeup products that authentically align with her pro-ageing values, while driving conversation and fostering community around the topics she is most passionate about.

“Today marks a milestone moment for the brand as we welcome Paulina back to the Estée Lauder family; this time not as a spokesmodel, but as a role model,” said Justin Boxford, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder.

“Paulina’s voice, authenticity, and ability to connect with women on the deepest level is the embodiment of everything Estée Lauder stands for. She is changing the conversation around ageing, and we want to be the megaphone to help amplify her message.”

Porizkova’s first campaign will debut in Spring 2025 across print, digital and in-store in support of Estée Lauder’s Revitalizing Supreme+ franchise.

Porizkova joins Estée Lauder’s current roster of global talent including Ana de Armas, Bianca Brandolini, Carolyn Murphy, Grace Elizabeth, Imaan Hammam, IU, Karlie Kloss, Shu Qi and Yang Mi.

