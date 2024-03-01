Philip Morris International (PMI) has rolled out its IQOS Iluma Prime and/or Terea tobacco sticks to an extra 34 duty free markets.

IQOS Iluma Prime can now be found in Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Morocco, Spain, Germany and the UK.

Meanwhile, Terea Smartcore Sticks are now available in Greece, Armenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Albania, Tunisia, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Gibraltar, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Montenegro, Georgia and Bulgaria.

The announcement follows the debut of IQOS Iluma in Japan and Switzerland duty free in 2021, before entering the UAE and South Korea duty free the following year.

“The launch of the IQOS Iluma Prime, our most refined and advanced device yet, across an additional 34 duty free markets, further demonstrates our constant commitment to delight our legal-age consumers in travel retail with our most premium and stylish product range,” said Edvinas Katilius*, Vice President PMI Duty Free.

IQOS Iluma is the brand’s first tobacco heating system that incorporates induction heating technology, which is bladeless and requires no cleaning.

The Terea Smartcore Sticks utilise the Smartcore Induction System to heat the tobacco from within, a technology that can only be used with IQOS Iluma.

An auto-start function detects when the Terea stick is inserted and automatically turns on the device.

PMI maintains that the IQOS device offers a cleaner way to heat the tobacco, without burning it, for a more consistent experience that leaves no tobacco residence.

It boasts a new design using anodised aluminium combined with a texture wrap, is available in four colours and is customisable in terms of its connected features for smartphone and accessories, including charger wraps and holder rings.

The company has a stated ambition to be present in 100 markets with its smoke-free products by 2025. It has a goal that by 2025 at least 40 million PMI cigarette smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke will have switched to smoke-free products. Beyond this, it has a plan for its smoke-free products to account for more than two-thirds of its total net revenues by 2030.

*Since this announcement, it emerged that long-standing PMI Duty Free VP Edvinas Katilius has departed the business. You can read a separate report on this by clicking here.

