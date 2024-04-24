WHSmith North America cuts ribbon on four new stores at Nashville Airport

Senior management at WHSmith North America were on location at Nashville International Airport (BNA) this week to mark the official opening of four speciality shops.

As reported, passengers at BNA can now visit Whiskey Trailhead, Natalie’s Candy Jar, Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum and Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which are among a dozen new stores to have unveiled across the airport.

WHSmith North America’s Chief Development Officer Mary Beth Hawthorne, VP of Airports and Jamie Golladay, Regional Manager, joined Douglas Kreulen, President and CEO, BNA; Eric Johnson, SVP and Chief Revenue Officer, BNA; and Matt Jennings, VP of Fraport Tennessee at Fraport USA.

Accompanying was WHSmith North America’s ACDBE partners Angela Mitchell of Nasah’s Nurture Nature, Marti Emch of MEEL and Mark De Lelys, VP of revenue for Country Music Hall of Fame.

Whisky Trailhead honours Tennessee’s renowned whiskey trail, a popular tour of more than 30 whiskey distilleries across the state.

The shop stocks a selection of whiskey bottles and merchandise from various stops along the trail.

“As leading destinations for visitors to Nashville, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Hatch Show Print are grateful for the partnership with WHSmith,” said De Lelys. Our retail location at the Nashville International Airport provides the opportunity to reinforce our brand to travellers and expand the reach of our non-profit mission as a museum.”

BNA Operator Fraport Tennessee has welcomed more than 25 new units to the airport in the past 24 months.

WHSmith North America runs seven locations at the airport, which inaugurated its new international arrivals facility and marketplace towards the end of last year.

