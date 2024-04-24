Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association (APTRA) has announced that Changi Airport Group has renewed its partnership for the APTRA networking lunch prior to the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference (12-16 May).

As reported, APTRA’s popular luncheon will take place in the Churchill Room at the Tanglin Club, Raffles Ballroom, 5 Stevens Road, on Sunday 12 May (12:00 – 15:30).

Such was the success of last year’s not-for-profit gathering, which is open to all in the industry, that it has now been established as an annual event.

Tickets are priced at US$120 per head to cover food and drinks, plus costs incurred.

More than 100 people have already signed up and those interested are being encouraged to book soon to guarantee their place due to limited capacity.

Sunil Tuli, President of APTRA, commented: “We’re grateful to Changi Airport Group for their welcome repeat support for the APTRA networking lunch and also for their unwavering commitment to APTRA and our other events including the APTRA India Conference in March. We are finalising details with other lunch partners and will have more to announce in the next week.”

The APTRA AGM will be held on 16 May, open by invitation to APTRA members.

Tuli will offer welcome remarks and deliver updates on the association’s projects and advocacy activities at the TFWA Asia Pacific Conference on Monday 13 May.