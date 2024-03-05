Sue Gosling joins Denizen Destination from Harding+ as strategic advisor

Sue Gosling, former Chief Brand and Culture Officer at Harding+, has joined fashion and lifestyle brand Denizen Destination as a strategic advisor. Gosling’s consultancy role will be in addition to her role as Duty Free World Academy Chair.

Denizen says Gosling’s decades of experience in brand and retail strategy will help the business capitalise on the growing destination-specific retail category it sees more consumers buying into.

“A key part of my career has been focused on working with brands and partners to land well targeted blends of right product, engaging experiences, and relevant strategies for the specific needs of individual customers,” said Gosling of the recent appointment.

Gosling added: “With experience in both the cruise and airport industries, I can bring an understanding that combines the remote team elements of shipboard needs, team development and extended customer exposure with the fast paced, often time driven interactions of airside realities.”

Gosling was responsible for creating, developing, and implementing in-store digital media marketing programmes for both Dufry and Harding+, and has a track record of driving strong financial returns through engagement led marketing.

Estelle Baumann, Managing Director at Denizen Destination, provided further comment: “I am delighted that Sue has chosen to support us on our strategic journey. We have much to offer as a brand in what is still an untapped opportunity for bespoke jewellery and mementoes of life that matter to individuals globally.

Sue’s experience of working with key retail partners, across the spectrum of travel retail, and with breadth of experience of what really works, will be key for our next stage. And as she is already a practical and forward looking champion of Destination retail as a category, the partnership is an exciting one.”

Denizen Destination says Golsing’s appointment heralds a new chapter for the business in 2024, as it celebrates its 40th anniversary as a jewellery brand and hopes to capitalise on a growing demand for localised merchandise.

The brand says its mission over the next three years is to become the number one destination merchandise brand in GTR and related channels.

