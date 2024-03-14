Tax Free World Association (TFWA) has made two new appointments to its permanent team based in Paris.

Nan Metais joins the TFWA exhibition team as Sales Administration Manager, while Dimitri Salamite has been named as Accountant within the finance team.

The exhibition team continues to be managed by Myriem Chalabi, while finance is overseen by Sylvie Guigue.

The appointments follow the promotion of Michele Miranda to Conference Director.

Erik Juul-Mortensen, President, TFWA said: “I would like to welcome our new colleagues to the TFWA team. I look forward to working closely with Nan and Dimitri in their new roles.

“It is imperative that we deliver the best possible service to our members, partners and the wider industry. These new appointments are instrumental in helping us to achieve that goal.”