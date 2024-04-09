The Macallan introduces second River Spey whisky to travel retail

The Macallan

Photo-realism artist Michelle Lucking used natural pigmented pastels to create a suite of six original paintings of the River Spey.

The Macallan has introduced The Macallan Home Collection, River Spey, the second edition in a limited annual release series, inspired by the nature and surroundings of The Macallan Estate.

With an RRSP of $275 (£240), River Spey is available exclusively from The Macallan Estate boutique, its global travel retail boutiques, domestic and e-boutiques.

The Macallan also says the single malt whisky embodies the nature found at the heart of the distillery, and showcases  the natural beauty of the birthplace of the brand.

The Collection was unveiled in June 2022, with the launch of The Distillery.

In collaboration with photo-realist artist Michelle Lucking, the packaging for the whisky is presented in a pack featuring a watercolour painting from Michelle Lucking, an artist specialising in photo-realism.

Lucking said of the collaboration: “Water for me is a constant source of inspiration, I love exploring it, painting it.

When The Macallan asked me to capture the majestic River Spey – and its importance to them, their whisky and the Estate – as part of the Home Collection it just felt to me like a really brilliant fit.”

Steven Bremner, Whisky Maker at The Macallan, added:The Macallan Home Collection, River Spey embodies the dedication to incomparable craftsmanship and creativity, which The Macallan is renowned for.”

The whisky combines hints of raisins, treacle sponge and fruit on the nose, accompanied by sultana, butterscotch and chocolate on the palate, with a  toasted oak spice finish.

The Macallan

This series of single malt whiskies celebrates The Macallan’s origins, which it says have been rooted in its community since 1824.

Jeremy Speirs, Regional Managing Director – Global Travel Retail at Edrington, also provided comment: “We’re delighted to introduce the much anticipated second release in the exceptional Home Collection to consumers in travel retail.

The Macallan Global Travel Retail Boutiques provide us with a platform to give travellers around the world a taste of The Macallan’s rich heritage.”

