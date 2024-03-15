Nestlé ITR returns as Gold Sponsor of consumer-centric TR Consumer Forum

Nestlé International Travel Retail (ITR) is once again showing its strong support for the TR Consumer Forum as a Gold and Coffee Break sponsor.

This year’s consumer-centric duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) industry gathering, organised by TRBusiness and hosted by Dubai Duty Free, is taking place from 3-5 June at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel in Dubai.

It will deliver a dynamic two-and-a-half day global conference and networking programme, with highlights including the return of the sustainability focused Green Shoots Exchange, compelling keynote addresses and a raft of trend-relevant panel discussions.

Delegates also gain exclusive access to consumer insights courtesy of m1nd-set worth six figures in value (if independently commissioned).

“Nestlé is delighted to be returning as a Gold Sponsor of the 2024 TR Consumer Forum which will take place from 3-5 June 2024 at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Dubai,” said Nestlé International Travel Retail General Manager Stewart Dryburgh.

“It is encouraging to see many of the industry’s big players supporting this event and thus underlining its growing importance,” he continued.

“The Forum stands out as the only B2B duty free and travel retail industry conference to really focus on the consumer. As such, it is a key event in the industry calendar, providing insights and details of consumer behaviour across the globe and offering the opportunity to discuss and evaluate those findings.”

Just like the Forum, Nestlé ITR places the consumer at the heart of its operations.

“We firmly believe that keeping up with and anticipating customer trends is vital for our industry,” said Dryburgh.

“We have made that very clear through our VERSE strategy where all the elements – Value, Engagement, Regeneration, Sense of Place and Execution – ultimately target both the needs of retailers and those of the travelling consumers.

“Our belief that the wider food category can play a key role in our industry’s solid future – and our aim to make food the #1 most purchased category in global travel retail – mirror consumer trends.

“We are looking forward to sharing new developments, and new projects, with our industry partners at the TR Consumer Forum which has the makings of an enlightening and thought-provoking event.”

The global conference agenda for the TR Consumer Forum, now in its fourth year, is curated under the theme of: ‘Turning expectations into reality: catering to travel retail’s new consumer’.

“Nestlé International Travel Retail is also sponsoring a coffee break at the Forum, where leading brands KitKat and Nescafé come together in the perfect combination,” added Dryburgh.

“Attendees will be able to enjoy the unrivalled flavour of the Roastery Collection in Dark Roast and Light Roast varieties while savouring the latest KitKat flavours.

“Events such as this create another opportunity for the industry to see at first-hand what key brands like KitKat are doing to ensure consumers are offered exclusive lines, and something special, in travel retail.”



The ticket portal for the TR Consumer Forum is going live shortly.

“I am delighted to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Nestlé for their unwavering support as both a Gold Sponsor and Coffee Break Sponsor of the TR Consumer Forum,” commented Ben Webb, Managing Director, TRBusiness.

“Their continued commitment highlights their dedication to nurturing meaningful dialogues within the travel retail industry.

“Following the success of last year’s event in Vienna, we eagerly anticipate another impactful gathering in Dubai, made possible in part by Nestlé’s generous sponsorship. Together, we are shaping the future of travel retail.”

