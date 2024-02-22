Tea for two as Fortnum & Mason partners with Lagardère at DXB

By Benedict Evans |

Fortnum and Mason tea ceremony at its Lagardere store at Dubai International Airport

Visitors to the store will be privy to a tea ceremony featuring Fortnum’s signature blends.

Lagardère Travel Retail has partnered with Fortnum & Mason (Fortnum) on a store in Dubai International Airport (DXB), stocking over 200 of the brand’s items, including its tea blends, biscuit ranges from Lotus, and travel accessories.

The latest store opening marks the continuation of a strategic partnership between Lagardère and Fortnum, which started with a store at Hong Kong International Airport in Q4 2022.

Fortnum’s expansion to the Middle East also aligns with its ongoing strategy to meet growing global demand for its brand items.

“We are excited to partner with Fortnum & Mason and bring a touch of Piccadilly pleasure to international travelers passing through DXB. Lagardère Travel Retail is dedicated to curating exceptional retail experiences, and our strategic partnership with Fortnum & Mason further underscores this commitment,” commented Vadim Motlik, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail UAE.

Motlik added this latest store opening seamlessly aligns with Lagardère’s mission “to provide a unique and delightful shopping experience.”

Alongside its signature tea blends and Lotus biscuits, the DXB store is stocked with gift boxes, a Fortnum coffee collection, and travel accessories such as leather luggage tags and passport covers.

Fortnum store opening at Dubai International Airpot with Lagardere

From left to right: Dag Rasmussen, Chairman & CEO, Lagardere Travel Retail; Rupert Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer, Fortnum & Mason; Paul Griffiths, CEO, Dubai Airports.

Eugene Barry, Executive Vice President of Commercial at Dubai Airports, said of the store: “This collaboration offers a blended experience by incorporating retail, food, and hospitality, and perfectly aligns with Dubai Airports commitment to offer high-quality experiences in a global travel setting.”

Fortnum & Mason tea blend collection at Dubai International Airport

Fortnum’s at DXB will be the British department store’s only standalone store in the Middle East, with DXB chosen for its strategic location and heavy passenger traffic; DXB is forecast to welcome over 88.8m passengers in 2024.

Tom Athron, CEO of Fortnum & Mason, noted: “Since 1707, Fortnum & Mason has been home to extraordinary hampers, delicious food and joy-giving gifts, and we are so excited to continue with our plans for international expansion, and open a satellite store in Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The love for Fortnum’s brand, both at home and internationally is extraordinary, and it is exciting to be able to meet people where they are, to bring them not only our range of Fortnum’s products, but also enable them to enjoy Fortnum & Mason’s world-class service and in-store experience.”

