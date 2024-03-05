Japan born, New York based Cigtrus is launching Ezfly, a new range of TSA accepted non-electric smokeless inhalers, at IAADFS’ Summit of the Americas.

The company is exhibiting the product at the duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) industry trade show, which is taking place from 14-17 April 2024, at Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“We understand the challenges faced by smokers on flights,” said Isaac Zeiler, CEO of Cigtrus.

“Ezfly provides a safe and effective solution, allowing travellers to enjoy their journey without compromising their wellbeing or the comfort of others.”

It’s claimed that the inhalers could help adults to manage ‘hold, feel or puff’ habit while on the move.

The smokeless, nicotine-free aroma inhaler can be used anywhere, including inflight.

It’s free from additives, and as it doesn’t use heat, it doesn’t produce any smoke or vapour.

Ezfly contains essential oils to help calm the mind and is available in a variety of flavours, from Citrus Grapefruit, Zesty Lemon-Lime, Fresh Spearmint, and Icy Peppermint.

