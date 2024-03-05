Cigtrus to launch non-electric smoke-free inhalers at SOA 2024

By Faye Bartle |

Ezyfly

Ezfly is a TSA-accepted non-electric smokeless inhaler designed to help manage ‘hold, feel or puff’ cravings.

Japan born, New York based Cigtrus is launching Ezfly, a new range of TSA accepted non-electric smokeless inhalers, at IAADFS’ Summit of the Americas.

The company is exhibiting the product at the duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) industry trade show, which is taking place from 14-17 April 2024, at Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“We understand the challenges faced by smokers on flights,” said Isaac Zeiler, CEO of Cigtrus.

“Ezfly provides a safe and effective solution, allowing travellers to enjoy their journey without compromising their wellbeing or the comfort of others.”

It’s claimed that the inhalers could help adults to manage ‘hold, feel or puff’ habit while on the move.

The smokeless, nicotine-free aroma inhaler can be used anywhere, including inflight.

It’s free from additives, and as it doesn’t use heat, it doesn’t produce any smoke or vapour.

Ezfly contains essential oils to help calm the mind and is available in a variety of flavours, from Citrus Grapefruit, Zesty Lemon-Lime, Fresh Spearmint, and Icy Peppermint.

READ MORE: Summit of the Americas opens for registration and accommodation

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

"Growing appetite for sustainable & local products"

With international passenger traffic rebounding, consumers are demonstrating a craving for...

image description image description
International

NOW LIVE: TRBusiness February 2024 ezine

The TRBusiness February 2024 ezine, featuring a focus on inflight, China and tobacco and...

image description image description
International

BREAKING: AsPac Travel Retail Awards finalists

TRBusiness and m1nd-set are pleased to announce today (19 February) the finalists in the...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
JCDecaux research offers major passenger insights International
image description
Osborne targets GTR growth from luxury Spanish gastronomic brands International
image description
Lagardère Travel Retail records 'historic' 23.4% yoy revenue hike to €5bn in 2023 International
image description
Duty Free Americas raises $1 million in the fight against cancer The Americas
image description
Naples International Airport extends partnership with 2.0 & Partners Europe
image description
Unifree Duty Free reflects on its efforts promoting sustainability in 2023 Middle East
image description
Tallink passenger numbers climb 4.5% with revenues up 8.3% Europe
image description
Beam Suntory celebrates Auchentoshan history with Taiwan-exclusive whisky Asia & Pacific
image description
Tea for two as Fortnum & Mason partners with Lagardère at DXB Middle East
image description
Dubai International surpasses 2019 traffic in ‘spectacular’ 2023 Middle East
right