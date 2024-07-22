TR Sustainability Week – the DF&TR industry’s first and only virtual event dedicated solely to sustainability, the circular economy, and corporate ESG and CSR agenda – makes its long-awaited comeback on 2-6 December, TRBusiness can announce.

Educational-led webinars over two days will accompany a compendium of rich content available throughout the week on TRBusiness.com, as the highly popular and free-to-attend event makes its fourth appearance.

Gathering brands, retail operators, airports, associations and other stakeholders from across the travel retail and broader travel and tourism ecosystem, TR Sustainability Week serves a common purpose: To inform and educate, share sustainable products and services and champion eco-friendly best practice.

The virtual event connects industry actors with like-minded service providers to promote positive, long-lasting change – from reducing plastic waste and carbon footprints, to reinforcing the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion within the travel retail workforce.

As is customary, TR Sustainability Week will once again feature the hugely popular ‘Sustainability Pitch’ programme, which offers ‘Pitch’ entrants a unique platform to put their eco-conscious products, brands and initiatives to the scrutiny of our esteemed panel of sustainability ‘Guardians’.

The Guardians will assess and evaluate each of the pitch submissions according to a range of criteria to establish those that meet the coveted four-star ‘Sustainability Trailblazer’ or five-star ‘Sustainability Hero’ status.

‘A vanguard of industry improvement’

Aside the recognition generated by the accolades, the Sustainability Pitch ‘Hero’ and ‘Trailblazer’ logos serve as an easy identifier for consumers to navigate and make more sustainable choices in travel retail shops – stay close to TRBusiness.com for further details of a refreshed format.

This year’s event is being kindly supported by Suntory Global Spirits (Headline Sponsor), Anora (Silver Sponsor) and Kellanova (Silver Sponsor). Further partners will be announced in due course.

Nigel Hardy and Janice Hook, Joint CEOs and Owners of TRBusiness, commented: “When we hosted the inaugural TR Sustainability Week in 2021, it was a direct response to the clear sentiment and desire being demonstrated from within the industry to reduce its plastic waste and carbon footprint.

“The rapid changes in travelling consumers’ sentiments, evidenced by their increasing awareness of and demand for more sustainable products and services, could not be ignored and collectively, travel retail needed to act.

“Since then, TR Sustainability Week has extended its reach beyond the planet versus profit conversation to embrace the widening importance of CSR and DE&I to organisations. Today, the platform stands as a vanguard for continuous improvement.

“We look forward to welcoming you to the virtual event in December, extending those conversations with our partners and colleagues, while simultaneously offering you all a springboard to forging stronger eco-conscious alliances.”

To find out more, click here.

Thank you to our event partners