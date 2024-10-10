Duty Free Dynamics looks back on successful showing at TFWA Cannes

During the 40th TFWA exhibition held in Cannes, Duty Free Dynamics (DFD) hosted a showroom just in front of Le Palais des Festivals et des Congrès of Cannes, where it showcased a selection of products from the brands within its portfolio.

More than 150 partners and leads from over 30 nationalities visited the DFD showroom, where for the first time, since DFD announced its partnership with Playmobil, there was an entire space dedicated to the brand.

This space highlighted DFD’s focus on personalisation for retail environments, featuring gondolas animated with life-sized figurines as the centre of attention.

Additionally, there was an exclusive area for New Era caps, a massively trending product, and this space displayed the caps in a showcase similar to the custom retail displays that can be seen in stores.

Sennheiser was one of the standout brands, where visitors were able to experience firsthand the quality of the brand’s headphones. Each visitor tested the equipment, and these headphones were also displayed on an impressive 2-meter-tall stand, ideal for in-store use.

In the watches section, for the first time since announcing the extension of its partnership with the Timex Group, DFD showcased the luxury watch brands Versace, Ferragamo, Philipp Plein, and Plein Sport, as well as Guess, which is now part of a global agreement.

Guess has transitioned from a regional focus in the Americas to a global scope.

The redesigned Oris Aquis watches were also on display, where every aspect has been reconsidered and improved.

Martin Mairal, CEO of DFD, shared: “It has been a very productive event. We had the opportunity to showcase our unique value proposition to both partners and leads as a retail solutions provider. Our showroom was designed to feel like a real retail space. Additionally, the reception of Playmobil has been exceptional, and we look forward to seeing it featured by major operators across EMEA and the Americas.”

TRBusiness also visited the showroom and spoke with Karen Aragon Criado, Marketing & Communication Manager for DFD in a sit-down interview which will be published shortly on the website, so stay close!

READ MORE: Duty Free Dynamics incorporates Versace timepieces into its portfolio

READ MORE: Duty Free Dynamics adds Philipp Plein to travel retail assortment

READ MORE:Distributor Duty Free Dynamics adds adidas to brand portfolio