Duty Free Dynamics (DFD) has partnered with Timex Group Luxury Division to distribute luxury fashion brand Philipp Plein in the watches segment, covering the primary territories of Americas, Europe and Africa travel retail.

Fusing maximalist style and impressive design, the collection ‘embodies the essence of the Philipp Plein DNA, striking the perfect balance between craftsmanship and glamour’.

“We are delighted to incorporate Philipp Plein into our portfolio,” stated Martin Mairal, CEO at DFD.

“Their disruptive approach perfectly complements our offer, providing our customers with the opportunity to showcase one of the largest and most prestigious independent fashion and luxury brands in the world.”

Paolo Marai, President of Timex Group Luxury Division, added: “DFD’s extensive background in the travel retail realm has been pivotal in securing this partnership. We have full confidence that their expertise and commitment will make them a key partner in the brand expansion.”

In addition to Philipp Plein, DFD offers a carefully selected assortment of prestigious brands across various categories, including watches, fashion, electronics, toys and more.