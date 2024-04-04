L’Occitane Group appoints Green Yip as MD for Asia-Pacific

By Benedict Evans |

Green Yip

Green Yip has previously held senior roles at Estée Lauder and LVMH.

L’Occitane Group has announced the appointment of Green Yip as Regional Managing Director, Travel Retail APAC, effective immediately.

In this position, Green Yip will play a role in shaping the future of L’Occitane Travel Retail with the support of the Group’s Global and APAC Travel Retail teams.

Green Yip brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the beauty industry; throughout her career, she has held senior appointments at Estee Lauder and LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton).

In her role as Vice President at Estee Lauder Travel Retailing, she implemented growth strategies for Origins, Aveda, and Lab Series for Travel Retail APAC.

Laurent Marteau, CEO for L’Occitane Group, said: ‘We are delighted to appoint Green as our new Regional Managing Director, Travel Retail APAC, and believe that she will contribute significantly to the growth and success of our Group in Travel Retail APAC.

I would also like to take this opportunity to warmly welcome Green to our organisation, knowing that her leadership will propel us to even greater heights and enable us to further reach our goals.’

L’Occitane says she has consistently demonstrated the expertise, ability, and skills to drive operational efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction and inspire teams to achieve their full potential.

