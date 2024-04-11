Roger Vivier launches its third boutique at Singapore Changi Airport

Parisian fashion label Roger Vivier has opened the doors to its third boutique in Singapore in Changi Airport Terminal 1. It is the first in the brand’s growing regional retail network to feature its refreshed store concept.

The luxury accessories house says its boutiques are tangible manifestations of Roger Vivier’s values, aimed at highlighting the brand’s savoir-faire and heritage since its inception in the 1930s.

The boutique has been designed with a refined ambiance in mind, akin to that of a French apartment, and echoes the style of Roger Vivier’s own historic Parisian boutique on Rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré.

The overall interior aesthetic mirrors that of designer Roger Vivier’s own taste in interior design, a choice which the brand says ultimately defines the aesthetic of this new establishment.

To achieve this look and feel, geometric-patterned oak parquet floors and intricate ceiling moldings draw inspiration from historic French hotel particuliers (grand townhouses).

Further, the walls feature layered stucco in shades of white, beige, and silver, with a soft hue of pink adorning the carpets, seating, and display niches.

The consoles seen are the historic and precious ones by Hervé Van Der Straeten, while floral-shaped fixtures on mirrored walls pay homage to some of the Maison’s iconic and historic designs.

The brand added it believes this new boutique transcends mere retail space, embodying instead a sanctuary of luxury, French elegance and joie de vivre.

