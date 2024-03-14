Shilla grandstands perfumes & cosmetics concession at Incheon T1

The Shilla Duty Free (Shilla) has unveiled its beauty store at Incheon International Airport Terminal 1 in South Korea further to its tender victory last year.

Shilla was selected as the victor in the perfumes, cosmetics, liquor, tobacco and food (DF1) and fashion/misc (DF3) lots in the high-profile RFP, which also resulted in Shinsegae Duty Free and Hyundai Duty Free collecting major spoils after bluechip contenders Lotte Duty Free and China Duty Free Group dropped out of the race.

A grand opening took place on 13 March for the new store, which is located on the east side of T1 and offers 93 beauty brands, combining popular labels and value items.

Some, such as Penhaligon’s, L’artisan Parfumer, HAIR rituel by sisley, and Nonfiction, can only be found at the duty free store at Incheon T1.

‘L’artisan Parfumer,’ known for capturing the vividness of nature, has exclusively opened its first airport duty free store in Asia with The Shilla Duty Free at Incheon, while Tamburins, a fragrance brand, has also made its airport debut.

Meanwhile, K-beauty favourite ‘Nonfiction’ has launched its travel set products exclusively at The Shilla Duty Free at Incheon T1 and Estée Lauder has installed a ‘Re-Nutriv Luxury Service Consultation Bar’ specialised in experiential services.

Niche brands such as Byredo, Diptyque, Le Labo, Penhaligon’s and L’artisan Parfumer line up alongside with K-beauty labels such as Nonfiction and Tamburins, hair care brands like HAIR rituel by sisley and cosmetic brands including Chanel Cosmetics and Estee Lauder.

To mark the opening, Shilla is running a promotion including GWP and Shilla Bear keyrings for customers purchasing from brands including Jo Malone London, La Mer, SK-II, Givenchy Beauty, Diptyque, Byredo and Hermes Perfume.

Shilla operates duty free shops at Asia’s major international airports at Singapore Changi, Hong Kong and Incheon.

