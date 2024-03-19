The House of Suntory has opened its first ever shop-in-shop boutique in travel retail, situated within Lotte Duty Free’s refurbished central duplex store at Singapore Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 Departure Central.

The 13.5 sqm space, which is inspired by Japanese art and culture and officially opened on 11 March, also previews the new global travel retail (GTR) exclusive Kogei 2024 Collection.

“This trailblazing shop-in-shop boutique spotlights our exceptional Japanese whisky and premium white spirits portfolio, within a truly unique retail space that embodies ‘The Nature and Spirit of Japan’,” said Beam Suntory Global Travel Retail Managing Director Ashish Gandham.

The opening ceremony gave rise to a preview of The House of Suntory’s new global travel retail exclusive Yamazaki and Hakushu Kogei collection.

Fifth Generation Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo and House of Suntory GTR Brand Manager Byrant Lim led an introduction to the range, accompanied by a guided tasing session.

The word ‘Kogei’ translates to ‘traditional Japanese craftsmanship’.

Fittingly, the collection – featuring whisky from the Yamazaki and Hakushu distilleries – explores the traditional crafts of Japan through artisan partnerships.

The debut 2024 Japanese Kimono Edition has been created in collaboration with Kyoto’s renowned Kyo-Yuzen Kimono House, Chiso, which has been crafting fine Japanese kimonos since 1555.

In line with Suntory’s Kogei vision, Chiso’s patternmakers used the traditional method of Bokashi-zome (gradation dyeing) to tell the story of Yamazaki and Hakushu whisky, on both the washi bottle labels and the outer packaging gift box.

The result fuses elegant colours with delicate gold accents.

The 2024 Kogei Collection comprises two whiskies: the Yamazaki Peated Malt Spanish Oak and the Hakushu Peated Malt Spanish Oak.

Both will be launched officially into selected airport doors worldwide including Singapore Changi Airport from 1 April 2024.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Lotte Duty Free on this exciting new accomplishment, which immerses travellers in the heritage and whisky-making legacy of Suntory, while inviting them to learn more about the different elements that make it so very special,” commented The House of Suntory Managing Director Jon Potter.

“This landmark design for global travel retail is a testament to our commitment to marrying tradition and innovation.

“Every element, from the Kigumi lattice to the Marumado-inspired display, reflects the dedication to exquisite craftsmanship that defines The House of Suntory.

“The shop-in-shop will showcase The House of Suntory’s renowned portfolio of whiskies in an immersive environment, inviting travellers to experience the true essence of our brand.

“We’re thrilled to see the inception of this boutique-style concept be a part of our evolution in global travel retail, and we look forward to seeing more innovative design concepts emerge in the coming years.”

The space itself captures the vision of company founder Shinjiro Torii, to ‘dream big and embrace new challenges’.

The design is inspired by Japanese nature, elevated by Japanese craftsmanship (monozukuri) and is intended to be enjoyed as an authentic Japanese cultural experience (omotenashi).

Kigumi (the traditional Japanese craft of jointing wood) is a key design feature, with floor-to-ceiling Kigumi wooden lattice structure showcasing the House of Suntory’s full portfolio, including rare, aged luxury whisky expressions from Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki.

The main circular digital display screen was inspired by the rounded windows of traditional Japanese architecture (known as Marumado or Yoshinomado).

The interactive digital screen allows boutique visitors to learn more about selected Suntory expressions.

When not in use, it displays the seasons and images of Japan’s beautiful landscape.

Designed to evoke a Japanese zen garden, the central table serves as a display, sampling and gifting area.

Visitors to the shop-in-shop can enjoy exclusive tasting sessions.

Plus, later in the year, the boutique will provide an exclusive ‘The Art of Japanese Gifting’ experience.

This will involve specialist brand ambassadors offering a range of personalisation options for in-store purchases, including detachable charms, hand-written gift cards and bespoke gift bags.

“This boutique opening is a fitting way to begin the next chapter of the House of Suntory success story, and further demonstrates our commitment to delivering unique and elevated shopping experiences for our retail partners and our travelling consumers,” said Beam Suntory Brand Marketing Director Global Travel Retail Manuel Gonzalez.

“This new boutique – a world-first – is yet another milestone for the House of Suntory in travel retail.”

Special guests at the ribbon cutting ceremony on 11 March included Beam Suntory President & CEO Greg Hughes; Beam Suntory President APAC and Global Commercial Excellence Masato Hayashi; Beam Suntory Managing Director Global Travel Retail Ashish Gandham; House of Suntory Fifth Generation Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo; CAG’s Executive Vice President, Commercial Lim Peck Hoon; and Lotte Duty Free Singapore Managing Director Jeff Jeong Soongyu.

The House of Suntory celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2023.

