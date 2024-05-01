Following last year’s successful debut, Gourmets & Co is returning to the 2024 TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference (Stand F28 Basement 2), to once again offer visitors a multi-brand gourmet experience.

Created specifically for the travel retail market, the Gourmets & Co partnership showcases the quality, craftmanship and tradition of Valrhona, Weiss and Villars.

Having established a dedicated team in Singapore in 2022, Gourmets & Co is now firmly focused on developing its position in Asia Pacific, across both travel retail and domestic markets.

Gourmets & Co unveils new initiatives

The newly-designed installation at Singapore will include a Valrhona-exclusive barista counter. Expert baristas will be on hand to guide visitors through a selection of chocolate fèves (Valrhona’s chocolate drops from which the company makes its gourmet beverages).

The show booth will also feature a strong focus on gifting, with a bespoke ‘Valrhona Gift Atelier’ giving visitors the chance to personalise a range of products. Customisation options on offer include personalised greeting cards, personalised ribbons, gift boxes and furoshiki, (a traditional Japanese wrapping cloth).

In addition, Valrhona will offer an interactive ‘Tasting Journey’. The ‘Find your Chocolate’ digital installation walks buyers through the range of available products, guiding the customer based on their personal tastes.

Visitors are invited to participate in a digital adventure, which can be accessed through interactive kiosks or mobile devices. Participants are asked about their flavour preferences, texture preferences, and any specific notes or ingredients they enjoy. Based on these responses, the digital journey utilises algorithms to narrow down the vast selection of Valrhona chocolates to a few perfectly tailored recommendations. Participants can then indulge in a tasting session where they sample their recommended chocolate.

Villars will preview exclusive packaging designs for its gifting range, tailored for the diverse markets of Asia Pacific. Sense of Place will be highlighted via cityscapes from Singapore, Hong Kong, and Bangkok, alongside special editions to commemorate festivals such as Diwali, Eid, and Lunar New Year.

Gourmets & Co’s Global Retail and Travel Retail Director Zeyneb Larabi commented: “Adapting to the Asian market and its dynamic landscape has been a cornerstone of our development journey. Asia, being a diverse and rapidly evolving region, demands a nuanced approach that constantly evolves to meet consumer preferences and market trends.

“One significant step we’ve taken is establishing a dedicated team leader: Dea Dhrami, based in Singapore. This decision was driven by the need to be closer to our clients and operators, allowing us to better understand their needs, preferences, and challenges first-hand.”

She added: “By having a local team on the ground, we’ve been able to forge stronger relationships with key stakeholders, respond more swiftly to market dynamics, and provide tailored support to our partners across the region.

“Our approach to navigating the Asian market with Valrhona and Villars has been rooted in a deep appreciation for diversity, a willingness to adapt quickly to change, and a commitment to collaborative innovation. These principles have allowed us to not only survive but thrive in one of the most dynamic regions in the world.”

