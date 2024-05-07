Coty extends Boss Bottled collection with new Triumph Elixir fragrance

By Trbusiness Editor |

Coty Boss Bottled Triumph Elixir

Triumph Elixir is the latest addition to the Boss Bottled fragrance family.

Coty has unveiled a new addition to its Boss Bottled prestige fragrance collection: Boss Bottled Triumph Elixir.

The scent began rolling out in travel retail doors in Europe and Asia Pacific in April.

Boss Bottled Triumph Elixir is described as a highly concentrated, high-intensity fragrance that mirrors the spirit and passion of soccer. It was composed by perfumer Annick Menardo, in collaboration with Suzy Le Helley.

Menardo is the nose behind the original Boss Bottled fragrance, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. That milestone was marked by the launch of Boss Bottled Elixir.

Boss Bottled Triumph Elixir features the same rich charismatic base and uplifting fresh ingredients as its predecessor, updated with a bold vibrancy. The ambery-green juice opens with top notes of violet leaf, atop a woody vetiver heart, leading to a base of patchouli.

Coty Boss Bottled Triumph Elixir campaign shot

The fragrance campaign features three internationally renowned football players: Eduardo Camavinga, Phil Foden and Kai Havertz.

The signature Boss Bottled glass flacon has been refreshed with a glossy, dark blue colour scheme, topped with an icy-gold cap. It is available as a 50ml and 100ml.

The Boss Bottled Triumph Elixir campaign centres three internationally renowned football players: Eduardo Camavinga, Phil Foden and Kai Havertz. The strapline “Held in Triumph” references the power of unity and teamwork as a tool for victory, according to Coty.

