Pernod Ricard GTR releases travel retail exclusive Glenlivet Caskmakers whisky

The release is in celebration of The Glenlivet’s 200th anniversary, and Pernod Ricard says the newest release from the Speyside single malt distiller is now exclusively available in duty free stores.

The travel retail exclusive will be launched across Asia, the Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, India and Europe.

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail (PRGTR) says it will be amplified through all traveller touchpoints including OOH sites and digital channels, high-profile retail promotions and PMUs in key airport locations and duty free stores.

According to its own research research, PRGTR says purchases of unique or duty free exclusive products rose by +20% between 2019 and 2023.

This was especially true for high-net-worth individuals (HNWI).

Kevin Balmforth, The Glenlivet Cask Master, commented: “As we continue to celebrate our 200-year milestone, The Glenlivet Caskmakers embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of cask craftsmanship in whisky making.

“This exceptional release, born from harnessing a complex new technique, not only honours our rich history but showcases our relentless drive towards innovation and excellence. Integrating this method of cask creation elevates the complexity of the whisky’s flavour profile and represents our dedication to constantly exciting whisky connoisseurs around the globe.”

The Glenlivet whisky was crafted using a novel technique in cask construction; the process sees two hand-selected barrels deconstructed and recrafted – combining alternating staves of the two – to create one new, reconstructed cask.

These distinctive new casks – developed by The Glenlivet’s experts in collaboration with master coopers based in Jerez, Spain – unite ex-Spanish Sherry and freshly charred European Oak barrels.

Liya Zhang, VP Marketing, Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail added: “The travel retail channel continues to offer unparalleled opportunities to launch breakthrough propositions, such as The Glenlivet Caskmakers to consumers across all nationalities.

“We can confirm through our ongoing research, that uniqueness and exclusivity continue to be two leading purchase drivers for luxury consumers, making The Glenlivet Caskmakers an exciting new hero product for the travel retail portfolio.”

