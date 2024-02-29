Lagardère TR enters Romania DF with duty paid stores at Bucharest airport

By Faye Bartle |

Aelia Bucharest

Lagardère Travel Retail’s duty paid stores introduce the Aelia brand to Romanian travellers.

Lagardère Travel Retail (TR) is set to open its first duty paid stores in Romania, with a retail mix spanning 2,000 sqm at Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport.

The Aelia brand is being introduced to Romanian travellers for the first time, with an immersive, locally adapted shopping experience that’s personalised to passengers’ profiles and preferences.

Travel essentials mecca Relay is also part of the mix, as well as the Discover concept, which is home to authentic souvenirs.

Lagardère TR won the Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB) tender for the space in 2023.

“We will foster an ecosystem of Romanian entrepreneurs and brands, alongside the most desirable international brands to promote local culture and create a true ‘Sense of Place’ in our stores,” said Marius Văcălău, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Romania.

“Our presence at Bucharest airport will also support the efforts of Romanian institutions to upgrade services for travellers in the light of Romania’s entry into the Schengen region.”

Aelia Bucharest

The new retail mix spans 2,000 sqm.

Through Aelia, travellers can take full advantage of digital solutions and omnichannel services such as Click & Collect and Shop & Collect (a flexible system that allows passengers to buy products upon arrival at the airport and pick them up upon their return).

Furthermore, a new concept created especially for the airport will be unveiled live at the inauguration.

Aelia Bucharest

Lagardère Travel Retail won the tender organised last year by the Bucharest National Airport Company.

Lagardère Travel Retail has been present in Romania since 1996, with stores in urban transit areas (airports, railway stations, hospitals, shopping malls and business centres).

It operates a network of 300 stores in the country in the news & convenience, travel essentials, gifts & souvenirs and foodservice segments, under six main brands: Inmedio, Relay, 1Minute, Hub Convenience, So Coffee and Pizza La Mia Stazione.

READ MORE: Lagardère Travel Retail records ‘historic’ 23.4% yoy revenue hike to €5bn in 2023

READ MORE: Tea for two as Fortnum & Mason partners with Lagardère at DXB

READ MORE: “Growing appetite for sustainable & local products”

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Global Travel Retail Awards 2024: Entries now open!

TRBusiness is delighted to announce that entries to the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail...

image description image description
International

"Growing appetite for sustainable & local products"

With international passenger traffic rebounding, consumers are demonstrating a craving for...

image description image description
International

Hodges & Newbould take new roles at Harding+

Cruise retailer Harding+ has named former WHSmith senior executive Peter Newbould as Chief...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Hanse Distribution celebrates successful Aviator F-Series relaunch International
image description
Tea for two as Fortnum & Mason partners with Lagardère at DXB Middle East
image description
Dubai International surpasses 2019 traffic in ‘spectacular’ 2023 Middle East
image description
Revenue from LHR retail concessions up 24.8% to £257 million in 2023 Europe
image description
Blueprint & Hanse help Messyweekend secure trio of inflight retail listings Europe
image description
Director General for Tourism to address APTRA India Conference in Delhi Indian Sub Cont
image description
Beam Suntory supports TR Consumer Forum as Diamond & Cocktail Sponsor International
image description
Pre-registration now open for TFWA Asia Pacific summit in Singapore Asia & Pacific
image description
Lindt welcomes the Year of the Dragon with gifting-focused activations Asia & Pacific
image description
Tenant acquisition 'in full swing' for VIE expansion Europe
right