Lagardère TR enters Romania DF with duty paid stores at Bucharest airport

Lagardère Travel Retail (TR) is set to open its first duty paid stores in Romania, with a retail mix spanning 2,000 sqm at Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport.



The Aelia brand is being introduced to Romanian travellers for the first time, with an immersive, locally adapted shopping experience that’s personalised to passengers’ profiles and preferences.

Travel essentials mecca Relay is also part of the mix, as well as the Discover concept, which is home to authentic souvenirs.

Lagardère TR won the Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB) tender for the space in 2023.

“We will foster an ecosystem of Romanian entrepreneurs and brands, alongside the most desirable international brands to promote local culture and create a true ‘Sense of Place’ in our stores,” said Marius Văcălău, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Romania.

“Our presence at Bucharest airport will also support the efforts of Romanian institutions to upgrade services for travellers in the light of Romania’s entry into the Schengen region.”

Through Aelia, travellers can take full advantage of digital solutions and omnichannel services such as Click & Collect and Shop & Collect (a flexible system that allows passengers to buy products upon arrival at the airport and pick them up upon their return).

Furthermore, a new concept created especially for the airport will be unveiled live at the inauguration.

Lagardère Travel Retail has been present in Romania since 1996, with stores in urban transit areas (airports, railway stations, hospitals, shopping malls and business centres).

It operates a network of 300 stores in the country in the news & convenience, travel essentials, gifts & souvenirs and foodservice segments, under six main brands: Inmedio, Relay, 1Minute, Hub Convenience, So Coffee and Pizza La Mia Stazione.

