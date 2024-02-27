Naples International Airport extends partnership with 2.0 & Partners

By Benedict Evans |

Naples airport and 2.0 & Partners

2.0 & Partners’ service to Naples staff now includes further training.

Naples International Airport and 2.0 & Partners have announced the expansion of its existing partnership which will focus on improving the shopper experience and staff training.

The two companies have expanded their partnership to include the whole of 2.0 & Partners’ Customer eXperience Management service, which helps airports and their teams to take their airport service to the next level.

2.0 & Partners has provided a bespoke Strategic Mystery Shopping service to Naples Airport since 2022, and the Italian Airport will now utilise the consulting firm’s expertise in customer experience management to elevate its airport service.

Erika Giannini, Head of Customer Experience Italy at 2.0 & Partners, commented: “Staff training has never been more important in the travel retail sector and we are delighted to be working with Naples International Airport to enhance their service provision in this area.

Both aspects of our Customer eXperience Management service, the Strategic Mystery Shopping and Retail Academy 2.0, are tailored for the travel retail market’s unique and vibrant ecosystem. Identifying specific issues is the best way to increase your service, but training must be tailored, focused, and engaging for staff members.”

The 2.0 & Partners Customer eXperience Management service comprises two parts, each designed specifically for the travel retail market. The first part, mystery shopping, utilises teams chosen to reflect the airport’s passenger mix.

These teams will act in the capacity of travellers and curate insights on possible improvements to the customer experience.

The second part, Retail Academy 2.0, is a training service offered by 2.0 & Partners, which it says will empower airport staff in taking their customer service to the next level.

The Retail Academy works in some ways directly as a follow-up to the SMS service, providing tailored training and classes, both in-person and online, targetted at improving the areas identified in the SMS reports.

The service is tailored to travel retail, so key focus points include how the offer is tailored to the cultural needs and demands of  shoppers how dwell-time is managed to ensure that shoppers get the best service and opportunity, and verifying the overall ‘sales ceremony’ to ensure every area is properly handled.

Giannini added: “Airport shop staff are our frontline and our most valuable asset in this market and those stakeholders who properly invest in training will reap the benefits of that.”

Training sessions are held both in-person and online, supported by a dedicated app, focused on the areas of improvement identified in mystery shopping reports.

