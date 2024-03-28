On the shop floor with LLA, Lagardère and Lego

London Luton Airport (LLA) has reached the crescendo of a three-year retail strategy to transform the commercial experience for passengers at the Bedfordshire airport.

In a special video interview filmed on location earlier this month, LLA Chief Commercial Officer Jonathan Rayner and Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland Managing Director Marion Engelhard talk about the significance of the opportunity for travelling shoppers as the partners this month revealed new Discover London and Lego units (approximately 100sq m each) in the departures lounge.

Watch the exchanges in full below and click the links at the footer for accompanying reports.

As reported, Lego began trading in early March and Discover London began welcoming shoppers in February.

“The three-year strategy has been about a whole space review and that has involved retail, F&B and duty free,” said Rayner.

“What we noticed coming out of Covid is people wanted more experiences, so we’ve tried to create more for them by shifting the retail fashion we had previously into dining and converted the remaining retail stores that we had into what we think the customers really want.”

Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland’s Engelhard commented: “The opening of these two lovely stores is a good representation of our good partnership with LLA. We have been working here for 18 years, originally with duty free and then opening a F&B unit with Yo Sushi.

“The opening of lego and Discover London is a great step for us. It is the fourth opening for Lego in a UK airport, each time improving what we can bring. For the first time in a UK airport we’ve brought the ‘build your own figurine display’.

“It’s a great add-on in terms of interaction. Discover is our premium souvenir concept and built around a tailormade, unique design and range for each airport.”

