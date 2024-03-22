Brown-Forman Global Travel Retail (GTR) has introduced a duo of limited edition whiskeys to the Woodford Reserve GTR collection.

The release of Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection Sonoma Triple Finish (pictured below) and Woodford Reserve Batch Proof Series 121.2 (pictured right) mark ‘another milestone in Woodford Reserve’s journey of innovation and tradition’, says Brown-Forman.

Stephane Morizet, Marketing Director GTR, Brown-Forman said: “We are thrilled to present discerning travellers these two limited editions, which showcase exceptional highlights from the Woodford Reserve Distillery. These offerings are highly sought after by whiskey connoisseurs and collectors alike.”

Crafted under the watchful eye of Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall, Sonoma Triple Finish marries Kentucky straight bourbon finished in former Sonoma County Pinor Noir, brandy, and bourbon barrels used for ageing red wine.

Meanwhile, Batch Proof Series 121.2 draws from more than 100 different Woodford Reserve barrels and is presented at 121.2 proof, with the barrels used to create Batch Proof sourced from different dates of production and matured in various warehouses and different floors within those warehouses.

