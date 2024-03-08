Brown-Forman Global Travel Retail (GTR) is celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD) today (8 March) by highlighting its commitment to women’s empowerment through expanding its Women in Travel Retail (WiTR+) membership status.

Brown-Forman GTR joined WiTR+ in 2018 through individual memberships and this year is now boosting its link to become a full corporate member, giving its full team access to networking events and monthly webinars.

“Groups like Women in Travel Retail+ are essential for connecting women, fostering mentorship, and providing the tools necessary for success in the travel retail industry and beyond,” said Caroline Buisson, Senior Global Account Manager, Brown-Forman Global Travel Retail, and member of the WiTR+ steering committee.

“I’ve found the learning and networking opportunities through WiTR+ to be excellent and look forward to my colleagues having access to these offerings.”

To further support its commitment to women in the travel retail space, Brown-Forman GTR has also revealed that it will be sponsoring selected events throughout the year, with more details to be released in the coming months.

“We’re proud to celebrate International Women’s Day and look forward to highlighting the important role of women in travel retail at other events throughout the year,” commented David Rodiek, VP Managing Director, Brown-Forman Global Travel Retail.

“Gender equity and inclusion represents a significant opportunity for growth and innovation within the travel retail sector, increasing the relevance and appeal of our brands to diverse consumer groups worldwide.”

READ MORE: Brown-Forman releases Herradura Legend Añejo Tequila into GTR

READ MORE: Brown-Forman unveils Woodford Reserve Sensory Lounge in Istanbul

READ MORE: Brown-Forman zooms ahead with high-impact activations & premium+ brands