Duty Free Global signs GTR agreement with The Fladgate Partnership

Duty Free Global (DFG) which specialises in brand partnerships for wines and spirits in global travel retail, last week signed an agreement with The Fladgate Partnership, Portugal’s premium Port manufacturer.

Founded in 1692 the portfolio includes the Port wines of Taylor’s, Fonseca, Croft and other still wines from Portugal.

In addition to their wine business the partnership also is intrinsically involved in the hospitality industry in Portugal with investments in hotels, restaurants and tourism.

Barry Geoghegan, Founder of DFG, commented: “The team at Duty Free Global recently visited Porto and we were so impressed with their clear understanding of the Duty Free channel and what makes it different to other retailers in domestic.

Duty Free Global is very proud to represent this world famous portfolio We are very excited to bring to our Duty Free operator partners some great innovation in the category which has not been seen before. We are looking forward to showcasing this wonderful portfolio at the upcoming shows in the Americas and TFWA Singapore in May.”

In 2020, The Fladgate Partnership opened the World Of Wine (WOW) in the historic heart of Vila Nova de Gaia, which consists of 7 museums and 12 restaurants, as well as interactive exhibits and art.

Having been ideated by The Fladgate Partnership back in the late 1980s, it has recently become one of the most visited sites for tourism in Portugal.

Adrian Bridge, Chairman and CEO of The Fladgate Partnership, added: “We are very excited to partner with Duty Free Global as many of our brands are already distributed to all corners of the world but not sufficiently represented in Travel Retail. We see this as a key trade channel which is increasingly important for the major markets we are in and those that we wish to develop.

Port and Portugal has a major story to tell and we hope through our partnership with Barry and his team we can reach our full potential” stated Adrian Bridge, Chairman and CEO of The Fladgate Partnership.

