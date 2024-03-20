Marcolin presents new sunglass style for Guess Eyewear in travel retail

By Luke Barras-hill |

Italian Eyewear firm Marcolin has launched new sunglasses to develop the Guess Eyewear 2024 Travel Retail Collection.

The style, available exclusively in travel retail at airports across the world, will begin listing in April and feature a special pouch that doubles as a clutch bag.

Described as boasting an “elegant, trendy shape”, the sku twins vintage inspiration with modern flair and features an elegant butterfly silhouette.

Semi-enamelled black trim adorns the top and sides of the metal frame, overlapping with the slim rose gold rims.

The frame features transparent injected temples in the same colour, embellished with a glitter surface and decorated with the tonal Guess logo, while gradient lenses gently fade from purple to peach.

