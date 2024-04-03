Nestlé celebrates official launch of its ‘Sustainably Sourced’ chocolate range

Nestlé Sustainably Sourced was introduced to travel retail at the 2023 TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes, where it received a positive response. The news coincides with the start of Earth Month, and Nestlé International Travel Retail (NITR) says the launch rates as its biggest news of the year.

NITR General Manager Stewart Dryburgh said: “We are delighted to launch Nestlé Sustainably Sourced as an exclusive product in the global travel retail market. Not only does this new product live up to its ‘does good, tastes great’ catchline, it also highlights the importance of the travel retail market and underlines Nestlé’s commitment to a sustainable future.

That’s a future where we care not only about offering the best products but also about the farmers and families that are involved in the very first phases of their production.”

Global coverage

The global roll-out of Nestlé Sustainably Sourced will start this April and continue throughout the summer, supported by major activations in partnership with key travel retailers like ARI.

Further promotions will be seen at Porto airport in April, followed by Singapore Changi and Geneva in May.

Additional airport locations including London Gatwick and Heathrow, Greece, Delhi and Mumbai, will follow throughout the summer months.

NITR has already secured partnerships with key travel retailers to ensure major activations – with a focus on gifting – in key airports including Doha, Paris and Lisbon.

Nestlé Sustainably Sourced is a direct result of Nestlé’s work with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities.

NITR said that the platform can support its retail partners’ sustainability objectives in parallel to communicating the significant environmental impact it has made through its packaging projects, the Cocoa Plan and Coffee Plan responsible sourcing initiatives over the last 15 years.

The range

The Nestlé Sustainably Sourced product line-up includes four 170g tablets: dark chocolate with blueberries and almonds & hazelnuts; milk chocolate with raisins and almonds & hazelnuts; milk chocolate with cranberries, almonds & hazelnuts; and milk chocolate & hazelnuts.

There are four 270gr tablets as well: dark chocolate; dark chocolate with almonds; milk chocolate; and milk chocolate with almonds.

A 426g sharing pouch is also available, containing approximately 45 individually wrapped pieces.

NITR says its ‘Sustainably Sourced’ campaign will be disruptive and engaging, featuring free-standing, shelf and counter-top units and including sampling.

Customers will also be able to personalise Nestlé Sustainably Sourced 170gr and 280g tablets through adding names or messages on product sleeves.

The campaign will be activated across various touchpoints: in-store, online, via retailer websites and social media and across airports screens.

Earth Month

Earth Month takes place during April every year.

It’s stated aim is that of raising environmental awareness and creating consciousness around the issues that affect nature during times of crises.

Every April, leaders and environmental activists from all over the world join hands to create sustainable development and offer climate solutions, to minimise carbon footprint and prevent further harm to the planet’s natural resources.

According to its organisers, it’s increasingly important to observe this month as Earth starts to unravel the harmful effects of climate change which not only poses a threat to our existence but is irreversibly damaging all forms of life.

