Register for the TR Consumer Forum and secure your exclusive discount

By Faye Bartle |

TR Consumer Forum

The ticket portal for the TR Consumer Forum in Dubai is going live shortly but if you act fast you can unlock an exclusive discount.

Simply register your interest by 27 February to secure your saving.

Once you have registered via the button below, you will gain access to the exclusive discount code as soon as ticket sales open.

If you have already registered your interest in the event, you can rest assured that you have already unlocked the discount.

You’ll also receive an exclusive code once ticket sales are live.

 

TR Consumer Forum

Organised by TRBusiness and proudly hosted by Dubai Duty Free (DDF), this year’s TR Consumer Forum will take place in dynamic Dubai from 3-5 June at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel.

TR Consumer Forum

TRBusiness Editorial Director Luke Barras-Hill with Ramesh Cidambi, COO, Dubai Duty Free at the TR Consumer Forum 2023.

“The alliance with DDF speaks to the growing reputation of the event as a platform for frank and open debate, one that disrupts the conventional B2B conference model by viewing the shifting dynamics and trends influencing our business through the lens of the often missing stakeholder – the consumer,” said Nigel Hardy and Janice Hook, Co-owners & Joint CEOs of TRBusiness.

“With a packed agenda instore, it is a defining moment for the forum and we’re looking forward to welcoming you all to the popular Jumeirah Creekside Hotel in June.”

Why attend the TR Consumer Forum 2024?  

The TR Consumer Forum is the duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) industry’s only conference that focuses 100% on travelling consumer, by placing them at the forefront of every discussion.

Exclusive shopper insights are provided by data partner m1nd-set and interactive sessions are led by industry experts.

Now in its fourth year, this year’s TR Consumer Forum can look forward to an action-packed two-and-a-half day programme that will feature the return of the popular Green Shoots Exchange, compelling keynote addresses and a raft of trend-relevant panel discussions, alongside networking lunches, coffee breaks, an opening cocktail and networking dinner.

TR Consumer Forum

This year’s global conference agenda is curated under the theme of: ‘Turning expectations into reality: catering to travel retail’s new consumer’.

Stay close to TRBuisness.com for details.

READ MORE: Beam Suntory supports TR Consumer Forum as Diamond & Cocktail Sponsor

READ MORE: DDF is TR Consumer Forum 2024 host sponsor

READ MORE: TR Consumer Forum 2024 set for 3-5 June

READ MORE: Register your interest for the upcoming TR Consumer Forum in June 2024

 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

NOW LIVE: January ezine + landmark Annual Survey

The TRBusiness January 2024 ezine, containing the flagship Global Industry Survey, is now...

image description image description
International

Harding+ announces departure of Chief Brand and Culture Officer Sue Gosling

Harding+ Chief Brand and Culture Officer Sue Gosling has stood down from her...

image description image description
International

Global Travel Retail Awards 2024: Entries now open!

TRBusiness is delighted to announce that entries to the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Chanel P&C space grows Avolta’s luxury presence at Chongqing Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
ACI World: China set to overtake US in air travel demand forecast International
image description
Sol de Janeiro channels Carnival spirit for Brazilian airport activations The Americas
image description
CoLab inks Asia travel retail distribution deal with Welsh whisky Penderyn Asia & Pacific
image description
Maker’s Mark releases Wood Finishing Series Singapore Edition Asia & Pacific
image description
L’Occitane Group and CDFG open debut hotel-inspired pop-up in Hainan Asia & Pacific
image description
ETC: European tourism just 1.6% below pre-pandemic levels Europe
image description
LHR sees 6m pax in January; presses case for tax-free shopping incentive Europe
image description
Manchester celebrates Lunar New Year with plush dragon toy giveaway Europe
image description
Don Papa makes first major GTR move at Paris Charles de Gaulle Europe
right