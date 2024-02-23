The ticket portal for the TR Consumer Forum in Dubai is going live shortly but if you act fast you can unlock an exclusive discount.

Organised by TRBusiness and proudly hosted by Dubai Duty Free (DDF), this year’s TR Consumer Forum will take place in dynamic Dubai from 3-5 June at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel.

“The alliance with DDF speaks to the growing reputation of the event as a platform for frank and open debate, one that disrupts the conventional B2B conference model by viewing the shifting dynamics and trends influencing our business through the lens of the often missing stakeholder – the consumer,” said Nigel Hardy and Janice Hook, Co-owners & Joint CEOs of TRBusiness.

“With a packed agenda instore, it is a defining moment for the forum and we’re looking forward to welcoming you all to the popular Jumeirah Creekside Hotel in June.”

Why attend the TR Consumer Forum 2024?

The TR Consumer Forum is the duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) industry’s only conference that focuses 100% on travelling consumer, by placing them at the forefront of every discussion.

Exclusive shopper insights are provided by data partner m1nd-set and interactive sessions are led by industry experts.

Now in its fourth year, this year’s TR Consumer Forum can look forward to an action-packed two-and-a-half day programme that will feature the return of the popular Green Shoots Exchange, compelling keynote addresses and a raft of trend-relevant panel discussions, alongside networking lunches, coffee breaks, an opening cocktail and networking dinner.

This year’s global conference agenda is curated under the theme of: ‘Turning expectations into reality: catering to travel retail’s new consumer’.

