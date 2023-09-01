Adrian Bradshaw named in key retail role at TRSS at Abu Dhabi Airport

By Luke Barras-hill |

– TRBusiness

Adrian Bradshaw will assume the role of GM Travel Retail Sales & Services later this year.

Experienced DF&TR senior executive Adrian Bradshaw has been named as General Manager, Travel Retail Sales & Services (TRSS) at the new Abu Dhabi Duty Free alliance.

The appointment follows yesterday’s confirmation that Abu Dhabi International Airport’s long-delayed Terminal A will finally open in November.

TRSS, the joint venture between Aer Rianta International Middle East (ARIME) and local partners, will operate the perfume, cosmetics, jewellery and sunglasses categories.

He is set to take up the role later in the year when he will join industry veteran and former Delhi Duty Free CEO Philip Eckles, who took on the post of Implementation General Manager at TRSS earlier this year.

Bradshaw has been influential in driving retail growth in his current position as General Manager Beirut Duty Free, the trading fascia for the Phoenicia – ARI Co. S.A.L (PAC) joint venture that operates the duty free stores at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.

A new challenge

He has also held the role of Senior Vice President at Qatar Distribution Company. Prior to joining ARI in 2016, Bradshaw occupied various senior positions with retailers including Marks & Spencer and Alshaya Group.

Commenting on the appointment, Rob Marriott, CEO, ARIME said: “I am delighted to announce this news. Adrian, a seasoned travel retail leader, will bring extensive knowledge, experience, and expertise to our new business in Abu Dhabi. On behalf of myself and the rest of the ARI executive team, we extend our best wishes to Adrian, as he embarks on this new role, confident in the great heights he will help us achieve.”

– TRBusiness

Abu Dhabi International Airport’s 742,000sqm state-of-the-art Terminal A will go live in November. Source: Abu Dhabi Airports.

 

Bradshaw added: “It’s an absolute privilege to take on this position as General Manager of ARI’s newest operation in Abu Dhabi at such a pivotal time for the business. I look forward to immersing myself in this exciting new venture, and unlocking the huge potential that awaits. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my exceptional team in Lebanon. Their dedication and brilliance have been instrumental in our shared successes over the last number of years.”

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