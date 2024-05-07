Ferrero Rocher to debut family gifting biscuit at TFWA Singapore

By Benedict Evans |

Kinderini will make its travel retail debut at the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes.

This year’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition and Conference marks Ferrero Rocher’s return as a full exhibitor, and it will lead with the latest release from its La Biscotteria concept, Kinderini. Ferrero says the Asia Pacific region is a key market thanks to the popularity of premium chocolate, and its brands Ferrero Rocher, Kinder, and Nutella.

The chocolatier noted its key hubs such as Singapore Changi, Hong Kong International Airport and Kuala Lumpur have recorded strong results as growth and recovery continue.

Sergio Salvagno, General Manager of Ferrero Travel Market, said: “Asia is a vital market for Ferrero and while recovery remains slightly short of pre-Pandemic levels.

We are delighted to see clear signs of growth across the region, driven by key partners in major hubs.

Kinderini is aimed at families travelling with young children, featuring 18 face designs which are the focus of a digital campaign which has been rolled out alongside the launch.

By accessing a dedicated gaming platform, shoppers can compete against friends and family to win by mimicking the design appearing on their Kinderini.

Ferrero

Sergio Salvagno, General Manager of Ferrero Travel Market: “We know that gifting and sharing are key purchase drivers in this region, alongside sustainability, and our newest innovations speak to these desires. We look forward to seeing all our partners in Singapore and sharing our newest innovations.”

Ferrero noted this ‘sense of play’ is at the heart of all Ferrero creations, and has hinted at further releases to come from the TFWA Asia Pacific event.

These include the travel retail exclusive Kinder Mix Koala, a Kinder Chocolate pencil case, and Rocher Iconic Gift tin.

Sustainable innovation

Ferrero noted sustainability is at the heart of its plans and says the company is working hard to create an offer which appeals to the sustainable demands of the company’s travelling consumers.

Its four key pillars of product innovation are: protecting the environment; sustainably sourcing high quality ingredients; promoting responsible consumption; and empowering people.

Alongside the Rocher Iconic Tin, the packaging for the Kinder Mix Koala, Kinder Surprise Paw Patrol and Kinder Chocolate pencil case are all reusable.

International

TR Consumer Forum: Agenda & speakers revealed

Influential speakers will unpack the most effective strategies for understanding and engaging...

International

OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators

The TRBusiness March/April 2024 edition boasting the inimitable leading Americas Operators...

The Americas

IAADFS evolves; Americas summit to move to Miami

The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has adopted a new...

