JEDCO launches multi-category tenders at KAIA T1

By Luke Barras-hill |

KAIA handled over 42m passengers across all terminals in 2023 and is expected to reach close to 50m in 2024.

Jeddah Airports Company (JEDCO KSA) has issued a request for proposals for several multi-category concessions at King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) Terminal 1.

A total of seven sites* across a total area of around 925sq m are being made available across three locations under separate tenders covering jewellery, fashion, luggage footwear, sports apparel and children’s toys, TRBusiness can confirm.

The contract period for each is five years.

Site visits will be facilitated in early April ahead of the deadline for bid submissions on 30 May.

“We expect to receive a range of local and international brands applying for this tender with the hope of being part of JEDCO’s continuing journey in creating a world class airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” an airport source told TRBusiness.

The conditions attached to the financial aspects, in general, expect to include a variable rent by category component coupled with a percentage MAG.

There is no limit on the number of lots that suitably qualified companies can bid on.

The speciality stores announced to market are the latest in a high-profile leasing drive for KAIA.

Further tenders to follow…

An alliance comprising Gebr. Heinemann, Jordanian Duty Free Shops and Astra inked an agreement for the duty free contract after emerging as preferred bidder in October.

The joint venture will preside over 10,000sq m in T1 plus an additional 1,500sq m available in a walkthrough format at the North Terminal.

Separately, JEDCO recently awarded 20-plus units to SSP in the consecutive F&B tender.

In a few months’ time, JEDCO expects to launch additional procurement rounds concerning more retail units in international departures across approximately 2,500sq m, plus a tender for four lounges over around 5,000sq m of space, TRBusiness reliably understands.

KAIA is the gateway to the two holy mosques and handled over 42 million passengers across all terminals in 2023 with that figure expected to reach close to 50m in 2024.

Those interested in obtaining the RFP documents and further information should contact the following: [email protected]

Pre-qualification criteria will apply to potential bidders before issuance of the RFP and inclusion in the tender process.

* Shops include: (domestic) sports fashion (240sq m), toys (94sq m), fashion multi-brand (178sq m), jewellery (74sq m), shoes and footwear (95sq m); (international) sports fashion (150sq m); and (check-in) luggage (94sq m).

