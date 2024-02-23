Qatar Airways and Qatar Duty Free to sponsor ‘Match for Hope’ event

Qatar Airways and Qatar Duty Free have joined as official partners for the ‘Match for Hope’ charity football match, which will take place at 19:30 GMT on 23 February.

It will feature well known international footballers competing for Team AboFlah and Team Chunkz.

The Match for Hope event is aimed to raise vital awareness and funds for a better future for out-of-school children around the world.

It is organised by Q Life, the cultural platform under the State of Qatar’s International Media Office (IMO), in collaboration with Education Above All (EAA), and Qatar Football Association (QFA).

Qatar Airways, Qatar Duty Free and Visit Qatar are the official partners of the charity event, and Qatar Duty Free says its support strengthens its commitment to championing initiatives which highlight the unifying power of sport.

All proceeds raised will be donated to EAA projects in Mali, Pakistan, Palestine, Rwanda, Sudan, and Tanzania for constructing classrooms, providing academic materials, social programmes, and teacher mentorship training.

EAA is a global foundation established in 2012 by Moza bint Nasser, one of the three consorts of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and co-founder of Qatar Foundation, the largest state-owned non-profit in the country.

To date EAA has assisted over 15 million people, enrolling 12 million out-of-school children, training 2.6 million individuals, revitalizing 20,727 classrooms, constructing 5,572 schools, and refurbishing 10,247 water, sanitation and hygiene facilities.

English social media personality Chunkz has already participated in a number of similar charity events including Soccer Aid and the Sidemen Charity Match, while Aboflah, one of the Middle East’s most-watched YouTube and social media personalities, raised US$11m in support of refugees in 2022.

Professional footballers set to compete in the Match for Hope include World Cup winners Kaka, Roberto Carlos, Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba and David Villa, as well as Paris Saint-Germain legend Claude Makélélé.

