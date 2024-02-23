Qatar Airways and Qatar Duty Free to sponsor ‘Match for Hope’ event

By Benedict Evans |

It will be held at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, one of the venues used at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar Airways and Qatar Duty Free have joined as official partners for the ‘Match for Hope’ charity football match, which will take place at 19:30 GMT on 23 February.

It will feature well known international footballers competing for Team AboFlah and Team Chunkz.

The Match for Hope event is aimed to raise vital awareness and funds for a better future for out-of-school children around the world.

It is organised by Q Life, the cultural platform under the State of Qatar’s International Media Office (IMO), in collaboration with Education Above All (EAA), and Qatar Football Association (QFA).

Qatar Airways, Qatar Duty Free and Visit Qatar are the official partners of the charity event, and Qatar Duty Free says its support strengthens its commitment to championing initiatives which highlight the unifying power of sport.

All proceeds raised will be donated to EAA projects in Mali, Pakistan, Palestine, Rwanda, Sudan, and Tanzania for constructing classrooms, providing academic materials, social programmes, and teacher mentorship training.

Match For Hope x Education Above All

EAA’s mission statement is to transform lives through education and create the right conditions to achieve sustainable development goals for disadvantaged children and communities.

EAA is a global foundation established in 2012 by Moza bint Nasser, one of the three consorts of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and co-founder of Qatar Foundation, the largest state-owned non-profit in the country.

To date EAA has assisted over 15 million people, enrolling 12 million out-of-school children, training 2.6 million individuals, revitalizing 20,727 classrooms, constructing 5,572 schools, and refurbishing 10,247 water, sanitation and hygiene facilities.

English social media personality Chunkz has already participated in a number of similar charity events including Soccer Aid and the Sidemen Charity Match, while Aboflah, one of the Middle East’s most-watched YouTube and social media personalities, raised US$11m in support of refugees in 2022.

Professional footballers set to compete in the Match for Hope include World Cup winners Kaka, Roberto Carlos, Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba and David Villa, as well as Paris Saint-Germain legend Claude Makélélé.

READ MORE: Qatar Duty Free ramps up sports sponsorships from tennis to golf

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

NOW LIVE: January ezine + landmark Annual Survey

The TRBusiness January 2024 ezine, containing the flagship Global Industry Survey, is now...

image description image description
International

Harding+ announces departure of Chief Brand and Culture Officer Sue Gosling

Harding+ Chief Brand and Culture Officer Sue Gosling has stood down from her...

image description image description
International

Global Travel Retail Awards 2024: Entries now open!

TRBusiness is delighted to announce that entries to the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Brown-Forman releases Herradura Legend Añejo Tequila into GTR The Americas
image description
Duo of luxury watch boutiques are Gatwick's first store openings of 2024 Europe
image description
Sustainable Spanish wine brand Zeena secures Air Europa listing International
image description
ACI World: China set to overtake US in air travel demand forecast International
image description
Maker’s Mark releases Wood Finishing Series Singapore Edition Asia & Pacific
image description
"Growing appetite for sustainable & local products" International
image description
Mondelēz WTR creates ‘Win a Diamond’ campaign for Toblerone Pralines Europe
image description
Rémy Cointreau launches tricentenary celebrations with XO Dragon Edition International
image description
ETC: European tourism just 1.6% below pre-pandemic levels Europe
image description
Moët Hennessy TR on “deepening the connection” with Chinese consumers Asia & Pacific
right