The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has welcomed three executives from the supplier community to its Board of Directors.

The new members are Greg Ford, General Manager – TR Americas, Pernod Ricard; Felipe Grant, General Manager, Puig Travel Retail Americas; and Markus Suter, Market Manager GTR – The Americas, Lindt.

Each is taking on a two-year term, which will take effect this year.

The move marks the first time that the organisation’s supplier partners have seats as voting members of the association’s Board of Directors.

“While our supplier partners have long been members of the association, have served on several advisory committees, and have been strong supporters throughout the years, this represents an expanded role and vital addition to the Board,” said Michael Payne, President & CEO, IAADFS.

Added Rene Reidi, Chairman, IAADFS: “The addition of these three talented and well-respected members of the duty free and travel retail industry, all from prestigious and major industry companies, will be invaluable additions to the Board and our deliberations.

“This is particularly relevant as we examine how to best respond to the changes and opportunities confronting our industry and evaluate the services that we provide to our members.

“We very much appreciate their support and interest in becoming active members of the Board of Directors,” stated Mr. Reidi, adding, “These appointments will bring a varied and in-depth knowledge of their sectors and the overall industry to IAADFS as we adapt to the ever-changing nature of our business.”

Ford has spent almost 20 years in the liquor industry, including the last nine focused on the travel retail business across Europe and the Americas.

Following a decade of working at Diageo, Greg joined Pernod Ricard in 2018 and currently leads their travel retail business in the Americas, based in Miami.

Grant has 20 years’ experience in the beauty industry, with roles at L’Occitane and LVMH, prior to his appointment to General Manager Travel Retail Americas with Puig in 2020.

At Puig, helps to accelerate the company’s retail development, driving the transformation of leading houses including Carolina Herrera, Rabanne, Jean Paul Gaultier and Penhaligon’s

Suter is a seasoned travel retail expert, having spent more than 12 years with Lindt.

He has been based in Brazil for the past 10 years, where he has taken responsibility for travel retail within the Americas.

In that time, Suter has successfully built up Lindt’s business in Latin America as well as North America, helping to establish the company’s strong market position in the region by focusing on premiumisation of the channel.

“We could not be more excited and pleased to have these gentlemen be a part of our Board,” commented Payne.

“With their insights and knowledge of the industry they will be a huge part of our plans and direction going forward.”

