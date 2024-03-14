Jocale and Pop Sox strengthen retail lineup at LAX’s Bradley West Gates

By Faye Bartle |

Pop Sox LAX

Pop Sox, operated by MRG, offers vibrant, stylish socks. Photo: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Airports.

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), in partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports, has announced the opening of four new dining and retail concepts at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Located at Bradley West Gates is the MRG operated jewellery store Jocale, featuring brands such as Jet Set Candy, Kendra Scott, and Michael Kors, among others.

Also from MRG comes Pop Sox, which is known for its vibrant, stylish collection of socks.

On the food and beverage (F&B) side, at Terminal 3, there’s L.A. sandwich shop Fat Sal’s and the fast casual sushi concept Yakumi, marking the first airport outposts for the L.A. based restaurants.

“Los Angeles is home to truly unique combinations of retail and dining experiences that you won’t find anywhere else, so we are thrilled to have Fat Sal’s, Yakumi and Jocale join us in sharing these experiences with our guests to enjoy at LAX,” said David Jones, Deputy Executive Director for Commercial Development, LAWA.

Jocale LAX

Jocale, also operated by MRG, offers a curated selection of jewellery form well-known brands. Photo: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Airports.

“The strength of our concessions programme comes from partnerships with local and small businesses that make our city so diverse, authentic, and inimitable.

“Along with URW, we are committed to further enhancing the guest experience as we continue working with them.”

Demonstrating LAWA and URW’s shared commitment to maximising diverse participation through the LAX concessions programme, each of the new openings features ownership by at least one Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partner.

Certified ACDBE firms must meet eligibility standards established by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), including ownership of at least 51% by a socially or economically disadvantaged individual and management, and daily business operations controlled by at least one of the socially and economically disadvantaged owners.

“Our guests value choice and convenience, and we’re excited to welcome Fat Sal’s, Yakumi, and Jocale to deliver iconic local flavours and new options across our terminals,” said Maral Matossian, URW General Manager, LAX.

“We are very excited to add more standout offerings to our terminals that continue to enhance the guest experience across LAX.”

All images: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Airports.

