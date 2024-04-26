Heinemann records solid growth in FY23 as it diversifies its business

By Benedict Evans |

Heinemann presser

Raoul Spanger, Co-CEO; Inken Callsen, CCO; and Max Heinemann, Co-CEO at the Heinemann Press Conference.

Gebr. Heinemann (Heinemann) reached €3.6bn in turnover for FY23 – a 25% increase on FY22 – as it took important steps to diversify its business portfolio in the wake of major economic and geopolitical uncertainty across Europe and the Middle East.

Its major growth area was MEA (Middle East & Africa), wherein Heinemann secured concessions at Jeddah Airport, saw €1bn in turnover at Istanbul Airport, and entered the Saudi cruise market, winning a contract with Cruise Saudi.

As has historically been the case, Europe remained its largest market share, accounting for 59% of group turnover, though its Norwegian locations were negatively impacted by regulatory changes and the devaluation of the Norwegian krone.

Despite solid turnover growth across APAC – Heinemann recorded an 83% turnover increase year-on-year when compared with 2022 – the €321m in turnover for the region was only 62% of pre-covid levels.

Globally and in terms of category LTC (liquor, tobacco, and confectionery) was the clear winner, providing the business with a turnover of €1.68bn (47%) on the year, though thanks to its 50% stake in Nobilus Group – as of June 2023 – the beauty category wasn’t far behind at €1.46bn (41%).

“We gained 29 new distribution partners in 2023, especially in Africa, in Western Europe, and also the in-flight channel,” noted Spanger.

“We had one of the best financial years in our history and, importantly, these figures come without ‘one-off effects’ like government support or rent reduction at airports, namely in 2022. In 2023 we have a clean, clear result shall we say.”

Stay tuned for a full, detailed breakdown of Heinemann’s 2023 in review on TRBusiness.

READ MORE: Heinemann Australia announces rebrand to Heinemann Oceania

READ MORE: Bulgari, Fraport and Gebr. Heinemann partner on new Frankfurt store

READ MORE: Heinemann Americas talks cruise opportunities with wellness a top trend

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Alcohol insights: Conversion up, spend down in Q4

Conversion of visitors in the alcohol category in duty free has risen to 54% in Q4 2023,...

image description image description
International

Men buy and spend more in travel retail says new research by m1nd-set

Men have a higher conversion rate and spend more when shopping in travel retail, says new...

image description image description
Middle East

Saudia Arabia's KKIA unfurls T3 duty free expansion

King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) has unveiled the first stage of its much-vaunted duty...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Avolta teams up with Tissot and NBA for mixed-reality passenger activation The Americas
image description
Heinemann Americas talks cruise opportunities with wellness a top trend The Americas
image description
Jewel Changi Airport celebrates fifth anniversary with new shows and stores Asia & Pacific
image description
IAADFS evolves; Americas summit to move to Miami The Americas
image description
Penhaligon’s Festival of Flight activation launches in Dubai International Airport Middle East
image description
Lagardère Travel Retail opens first Godiva Café in Asia TR Asia & Pacific
image description
Confectionery & food most cross-selling category in Americas, says Nestlé The Americas
image description
Mars Wrigley ITR pushing moment-led strategy at IAADFS Summit of Americas The Americas
image description
Ferrero to spotlight biscuit innovations at Summit of the Americas show The Americas
image description
Royal Salute brings ‘exquisite new facet’ 21YO Miami Polo Edition to travel retail International
right