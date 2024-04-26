Heinemann records solid growth in FY23 as it diversifies its business

Gebr. Heinemann (Heinemann) reached €3.6bn in turnover for FY23 – a 25% increase on FY22 – as it took important steps to diversify its business portfolio in the wake of major economic and geopolitical uncertainty across Europe and the Middle East.

Its major growth area was MEA (Middle East & Africa), wherein Heinemann secured concessions at Jeddah Airport, saw €1bn in turnover at Istanbul Airport, and entered the Saudi cruise market, winning a contract with Cruise Saudi.

As has historically been the case, Europe remained its largest market share, accounting for 59% of group turnover, though its No r wegian locations were negatively impacted by regulatory changes and the devaluation of the Norwegian krone.

Despite solid turnover growth across APAC – Heinemann recorded an 83% turnover increase year-on-year when compared with 2022 – the €321m in turnover for the region was only 62% of pre-covid levels.

Globally and in terms of category LTC (liquor, tobacco, and confectionery) was the clear winner, providing the business with a turnover of €1.68bn (47%) on the year, though thanks to its 50% stake in Nobilus Group – as of June 2023 – the beauty category wasn’t far behind at €1.46bn (41%).

“We gained 29 new distribution partners in 2023, especially in Africa, in Western Europe, and also the in-flight channel,” noted Spanger.

“We had one of the best financial years in our history and, importantly, these figures come without ‘one-off effects’ like government support or rent reduction at airports, namely in 2022. In 2023 we have a clean, clear result shall we say.”

