PROMOTED CONTENT: French haute perfumery, skincare and makeup house Guerlain is celebrating the launch of its new-generation age-defying skincare Orchidée Impériale Gold Nobile with a travel retail exclusive pop-up store in partnership with The Shilla Duty Free at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 1.

Running from 9 April – 19 May and situated in the departure transit hall, the ground-breaking 70sq m outpost celebrates the art of creation as it introduces Asia Pacific travel retail consumers to a new dimension of luxury and sophistication.

Visitors will discover radiant displays and dedicated services areas for personalised beauty consultations and specialised facial treatments.

In unveiling the Orchidée Impériale Gold Nobile franchise, Guerlain presents a new path to rejuvenation in cosmetics with a new mythical orchid, master of light and breakthrough scientific territory that pushes the boundaries of longevity, encapsulated in high-tech codes.

The Gold Nobile Orchid takes centre place on a podium illuminated by light beams as consumers are invited to discover the new golden routine on luminous columns.

Extravagant orchid compositions fall from the ceiling above the centrepiece to immerse visitors in a unique universe, accentuated by satiny gold curves to express the premium positioning of Gold Nobile.

The exclusive outpost also features the Changi-first Orchidée Impériale Gold Nobile Alcove Facial Services in Singapore, tailored for travellers, plus the debut of the Exceptional Piece Perle Impériale Millésime 2024 by Swarovski, unique to travel retail Asia Pacific.

Emma Behaeghel, Asia Pacific Director of Guerlain, said: “It is our pleasure to join forces with Changi Airport Group and Shilla Duty Free for the exclusive launch of the Orchidée Impériale Gold Nobile Changi 1st pop-up. Through an immersive journey within the space, the opportunities for indulgent self-care in our alcove, and the introduction of this extraordinary premium skincare line as well as the display of our exceptional pieces, we aim to redefine the travel retail experience for travellers, inspiring a new realm of exploration.”

Jeff Lee, Vice President, Managing Director of The Shilla Duty Free Singapore, said: “The Shilla Duty Free in Singapore seeks to introduce luxurious, captivating activations to engage our travellers. We are proud and excited to collaborate with Guerlain, a legendary French perfumes and cosmetics house, to create a unique, eventful outpost to showcase their exquisite Orchidée Impériale Gold Nobile launch in Changi Airport.”

Deep dive into the Alcove

Luxury beauty services are offered at the private alcove, accompanying an exclusive travel retail set.

A grand opening for the Changi outpost took place on Thursday 18 April and was boosted by the presence of Guerlain’s Global Brand Ambassador and world-renowned celebrity pianist and singer-songwriter Gina Alice.

Customers seeking indulgent self-care and a little pampering to heighten the senses can spend time in the alcove, choosing services such as the Nobile hand massage and self-massaging coaching gestures, expertly guided by skilled therapists and enhanced with the ancient healing powers of Gua Sha for 10 minutes of serenity, tranquility and pure escapism.

An exploration of elegance is achieved via the bespoke fragrance consultation, where luxury fragrance creations from L’art & La Matiere await discovery by customers in five minutes.

Departing with an ethereal glow is made possible with a flash makeup session, a seven-minute transformation that elevates one’s features for a touch of instant allure.

Orchidée Impériale Gold Nobile takes its inspiration from the orchid, queen of the plant kingdom with 30,000 species.

The flower is the quintessence of the Orchidée Impériale skincare range, with cells emitting particles of light, giving way to a breakthrough in scientific technology to change the world of cosmetics and give rise to a new, prodigious skincare collection.

The collection revealed…

Perle Impériale Millésime 2024 by Swarovski: A Tribute to the Pearl

Adding to the allure, the maison presents the Changi travel retail Asia Pacific exclusive; the Exceptional Piece Perle Impériale Millésime crafted by Swarovski, adorned with Swarovski crystal and pearls, housed within Guerlain’s renowned Bee Bottle.

This creation will captivate travellers with its elegance and charm and is available exclusively among all doors in travel retail Asia Pacific.

Combining expertise and avant-garde, Guerlain collaborates with Swarovski to celebrate the new Perle Impériale rendezvous dedicated to the Eid al-Fitr – festival.

The Bee Bottle is adorned with an elegant lace of pearly-white cabochons designed and enhanced with dazzling crystals by the House of Swarovski.

The essence contained in the famous glass bottle, Perle Impériale Eau de Parfum opens with an alluring bouquet of bergamot, surrounded by the sweetness of the fig accord and woody notes for a sensory odyssey between East and West.

Parfumerie D’Art: Exceptional Creations

The newest Parfumerie d’Art Exceptional Creations immerses its visitors in the tradition of Guerlain Parfumerie d’Art – the very definition of the art of fragrance.

It elevates fragrances to their quintessence, transforming scents into time-defying Guerlain signatures akin to artistic masterpieces.

Guerlain says it has always been a visionary in Parfumerie d’Art, creating rare and exceptional compositions for fragrance lovers and informed connoisseurs.

The unparalleled savoir-faire and expert handcraft behind Guerlain’s unique Parfumerie d’Art Exceptional Creations is seen in the Cherry Blossom Millésime 2024 by Philippe Ferrandis and the Muguet Millésime by Anne Lopez in the exclusive travel retail Asia Pacific outpost.

L’Art & La Matiére Fragrance Collection: Crafting Raw Materials into Art

As the crowning jewel of Guerlain Parfumerie d’Art, L’Art & La Matière echoes an irrepressible love for beauty.

The twenty-four creations form a collection of olfactory scents envisioned and crafted with savoir-faire, rigour and passion.

Conceived by art, they are sculpted with the finest ingredients used in perfumery, and exalted by artistic passion and talent to transform fragrance into art.

Each fragrance in the Parfumerie d’Art collection has its own spark of inspiration; from a gripping aesthetic thrill and an artistic emotion that leaves an indelible mark on the perfumer’s memory to gender, era and origin and sight, sound, touch and smell; the senses echo and transcend each other.

House of Guerlain perfumer elevates fragrance to the rank of art. In a collection rich with emotions, fiery florals are steeped in passion, with explosively fresh fragrances and robust woody scents possess an altogether spellbinding power and coveted orientals are captivating to the user.

Orchidée Impériale Black: The Ultimate Talisman of Youth

Following 15 years of research at Orchidarium, Guerlain experts have revealed the extraordinary power of the Black Orchid.

This rare orchid has the ability to adapt to its environment and its power is encapsulated at the heart of BlackImmune technology, capable of targeting 95% of the cells in the skin’s self-defence, for preserved, revitalised and prolonged youth.

Orchidée Impériale Black is showcased in this exclusive Changi outpost.

The Newest Olfactory Creation in L’Art & La Matiére: Néroli Plein Sud

The latest olfactory creation composed by Delphine Jelk is the 2024 fragrance Néroli Plein Sud in the L’Art & La Matière collection.

Neroli Plein Sud takes off towards an extraordinary freshness, revealing a unique energy.

It is the energy of its homeland, Morocco, a sun-drenched land between sea and desert, as Antoine de Saint Exupéry writes.

At the heart of L’Art & La Matière, customers can expect to experience bespoke fragrance consultations by Guerlain’s beauty consultants, personalisation, and engraving services at the pop-up.

The olfactory discovery includes the option of adorning one’s bottle in different arrangements, transforming it into an intimately personal companion.

For self-purchase or gifting, a personalised L’Art & La Matière bottle is a special object designed to last for many years.