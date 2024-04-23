Heinemann Australia announces rebrand to Heinemann Oceania

By Faye Bartle |

George Tsoukalas, MD, Heinemann Oceania

George Tsoukalas will lead the newly branded Heinemann Oceania as MD.

Heinemann Australia has transformed into Heinemann Oceania in a move that demonstrates the global travel retailer’s long-term commitment to the region.

The rebrand comes just over a decade after Heinemann’s first entry into Oceania and hot on the heels of news that the company is set to enter the New Zealand market this year.

Heinemann Oceania will be led by George Tsoukalas as Managing Director – previously Managing Director of Heinemann Australia – and will be headquartered in Sydney.

“This rebrand marks a new chapter of our presence in Oceania, and represents the importance of the region to Heinemann’s growth and development in the Asia Pacific,” commented Heinemann Asia Pacific CEO Marvin von Plato.

“With the scale, market expertise and track record of operational excellence we have established in Sydney and the Gold Coast, we are in pole position to capture new opportunities in Oceania.”

Heinemann Oceania will be responsible for the global travel retailer’s operations and business development in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

The new outfit will give rise to a cohesive regional strategy for Oceania, aided by harnessing natural synergies within the business.

Heinemann Oceania remains a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heinemann Asia Pacific and the Heinemann corporate team in Sydney will expand its remit to include New Zealand and the wider Oceania region.

More than geography

Heinemann says that Oceania is connected by more than geography, highlighting the ‘close interpersonal, cultural and trade ties link the different countries’.

In 2022, nearly 20% of all overseas trips by Australian residents were made to New Zealand and Fiji, while over 63% of New Zealand’s overseas visitor arrivals were from the Oceania region.

Heinemann is well-placed to reach more travellers in Oceania.

The company recently announced its upcoming market entry into New Zealand, with its luxury fashion and accessories and watches and jewellery multi-brand concepts in Auckland Airport opening in 2024.

Heinemann first entered the Oceania market in 2013 with the opening of two specialty concept stores at Sydney Airport.

Heinemann subsequently won the 10,000 sqm master duty-free concession in Sydney Airport which opened in 2014, after which it added the Gold Coast Airport duty free concession to its Australian business.

In 2022, the company completed major redevelopment projects in both of its Australian airport locations, to maximise appeal to travellers.

In 2023, Heinemann opened three domestic airport retail stores in Sydney and Gold Coast Airports, significantly expanding its customer base and creating what the company describes as a ‘seamless retail experience’ for passengers.

