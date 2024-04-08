MEADFA AGM highlights increased membership, outlines 2024 strategy

By Benedict Evans |

MEADFA AGM

MEADFA says its focus remains on consolidating efforts to address potential critical challenges faced by the industry.

Attended by nearly 70% of its members, the Middle East and Africa Duty-Free Association (MEADFA) held its 23rd Annual General Meeting in Dubai on 2 April, 2024.
MEADFA counts over 70 members, and has effectively doubled its membership since 2019.
It says this achievement underscores the effort and support of the MEADFA membership committee and its Chair, Mr. Roger Jackson, Managing Director of Organico Solution FZC, as playing a pivotal role in expanding the association’s reach.

Sherif Toulan, president of MEADFA, said at the AGM: “As we gather today, let us reflect on the remarkable journey we have shared and the transformative impact our collective efforts have had on the duty-free industry in our region.”

The Advocacy Committee, which is chaired by Mr. Rob Marriott, MEADFA Vice President and CEO of ARIME, presented key achievements from 2023 and outlined strategic objectives for 2024.

Major accomplishments include engagement in the MOP 3 discussions, which form the basis of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Protocol; forging regional partnerships with ACI Africa and COMESA, and active participation in the MEADFA Conference in Accra.

MEADFA also noted Dr. Munif Mohammed, Chair of the Sustainability Committee and CEO Lagardère Travel Retail, demonstrated solid leadership in communicating sustainability concerns and creating a framework to assist MEADFA members in reaching their sustainability objectives.

During the meeting, MEADFA Treasurer, Dr. Bernard Creed, SVP Finance at Dubai Duty Free, presented the 2023 financials and a projection on the 2024 budget.

Looking ahead to 2024, MEADFA says it aims to strengthen its Advocacy Working Committee, prepare for upcoming regulatory challenges, and enhance member engagement.

MEADFA says its focus remains on consolidating efforts to address potential critical challenges faced by the industry.

